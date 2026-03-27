Liberia: Constitutional Rights Vs. LFA Statutes - Who Is to Blame for the Election Deadlock?

For nearly a decade, the presidency of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has been a fortress of stability. Since 2018, Mustapha Ishola Raji has governed with a firm hand, often facing little to no opposition. But as the 2026 elective cycle approaches, that fortress is under siege--not on the pitch, but in the Sixth Judicial Circuit of the Civil Law Court.

The core issue is the LFA's strict requirements conflicting with the civil rights guaranteed by Liberia's 1986 Constitution. A recent court order has halted the planned April 18 elections, throwing the sports management into a complicated legal situation.

The Rise of an Uncontested Incumbency

To understand the current tension, one must look at the history of the Raji era. In 2018, Raji's path was cleared when his main contender, then-incumbent Musa Shannon, withdrew. By 2022, Raji was re-elected unopposed during the 26th Ordinary Congress. For eight years, the LFA has operated under a "Continuity" mandate that many clubs credit for modernizing the headquarters and improving prize money.

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However, critics argue that this lack of opposition has created a vacuum of accountability, setting the stage for the explosive entry of Cassell Anthony Kuoh.

The Challenger and the Controversy

Cassell Anthony Kuoh, CEO of FC Fassell, emerged as the primary challenger to the Raji administration. Yet, his candidacy carries a heavy shadow. On March 8, 2017, Kuoh was convicted in a United States federal court for conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to a gold and diamond scheme. He served approximately seven years and three months of an 87-month sentence before returning to Liberia.

The LFA's defense against Kuoh's bid is rooted in Article 45.4 of its statutes, which explicitly bars any candidate who has been "found guilty of a criminal offense or documented history of fraud." To the LFA, this is a necessary safeguard to protect the integrity of the sport.

The Constitutional Counter-Attack

Kuoh's legal team, however, has pivoted to a higher authority: The Constitution of Liberia. They argue that under Article 21(j), once a person has served their term of imprisonment, they should not be deprived of their right to enjoy property or, by extension, their civil rights.

In his ruling on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Assigned Circuit Judge Peter W. Gbeneweleh agreed that the petitioner had established a "credible legal basis." The court's findings suggest that organizational guidelines--no matter how strictly worded--cannot supersede the supreme law of the land regarding the restoration of civil rights after a sentence is served.

A Pattern of Suspensions?

As the legal battle intensified, a wave of disciplinary actions swept through the LFA, targeting individuals closely associated with Kuoh. The suspension of Grace Hawa Weah (President of Determine Girls FC) and the recent five-year ban of Benita Urey (President of Shaita Angels) have raised eyebrows among stakeholders.

Are these legitimate disciplinary actions for match-fixing and misconduct, as the LFA claims? Or is this, as the opposition suggests, a coordinated effort to dismantle Kuoh's support network?

The Blame Game: A Divided Public

With the election now frozen indefinitely by the court, the question of "who is to blame" has divided the Liberian football community into three distinct camps:

The Raji Loyalists: They blame "outside interference" and "criminal elements" for trying to bypass the LFA's integrity checks. They argue that if FIFA sees a convicted fraudster running the association, international sanctions are inevitable. The Kuoh Supporters: They blame the LFA leadership for "dictatorial tactics," claiming the administration is using outdated statutes and targeted suspensions to block any viable challenge to their power. The Legal Realists: They blame the procedural failures of the LFA's legal team. Judge Gbeneweleh noted that the LFA failed to file a responsive pleading alongside their motion to dismiss--a violation of Section 7.65 of the Civil Procedure Law that effectively weakened their own defense.

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The Stakes of the Standoff

As it stands, the April 18 election in Harper is a ghost of a date. The LFA has already notified FIFA of the court's "interference," and the threat of a global suspension looms like a dark cloud over every football pitch in the country.

Is this a necessary fight for the soul and integrity of Liberian football? Or is it a self-inflicted wound caused by an administration unwilling to face a contested vote?

As the case proceeds to a full hearing, the court will decide the law. But the public--the fans, the players, and the club owners--will have to decide who truly has the best interest of Liberian football at heart.