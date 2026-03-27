Nigerians Divided Over Blessing CEO's Breast Cancer Fundraising Appeal

The influencer's appeal drew sympathy from supporters, while social media activist VeryDarkMan and others questioned the lack of verifiable medical evidence.

Popular Nigerian self-styled relationship expert and social media personality, Blessing CEO, is once again making headlines, but this time, it isn't for relationship advice.

The influencer has sparked intense conversation online after sharing an 'emotional' health update with her followers.

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In a series of 'tearful' Instagram videos posted on Wednesday, Blessing CEO revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

The announcement has since triggered widespread reactions, as she publicly appealed to Nigerians and well-wishers for financial support to undergo urgent surgery, chemotherapy, and other life-saving treatments.

Breast cancer

"My name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, and I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I need help. Urgent surgery is required to remove my left breast, or both, depending on how fast it has spread," she said.

She explained that the health scare began last year after discovering a lump in her breast. According to her, an initial biopsy suggested it was not cancerous. However, a second biopsy conducted earlier this year reportedly confirmed the presence of cancer, which she said had spread to her left breast.

In subsequent videos, she admitted she was "scared" and "in denial", adding that the diagnosis had left her overwhelmed, particularly as she rarely falls ill and was unaccustomed to repeated hospital visits. She also suggested that the severity of the condition made time a critical factor in determining the course of treatment.

Fundraising efforts and public appeal

As part of her efforts to raise funds for her treatment, Blessing CEO, disclosed that she had taken several drastic steps. These include putting her Lagos mansion up for what she described as a distress sale, shaving off all her hair, and auctioning her collection of luxury wigs at reduced prices to finance chemotherapy.

She also publicly shared her bank details to solicit financial support from Nigerians and well-wishers.

Her emotional appeal quickly gained traction online, drawing sympathy from some supporters, including fans and fellow public figures who flooded her comment sections with prayers, encouragement, and donations.

Calls for proof

Despite quickly winning public sympathy over her plight, the announcement has met with scepticism, with many Nigerians questioning the authenticity of her claims due to the lack of verifiable medical evidence.

Social media activist VeryDarkMan was among the prominent voices who publicly challenged her. In a reaction video, he stated that she had not provided "any concrete evidence to support her claim", raising concerns about the lack of medical reports, hospital documentation, or confirmation from healthcare professionals.

He warned that serious health conditions such as cancer should not be used for emotional appeals without transparency, suggesting that the situation could be "clout chasing" or a publicity stunt. He also referenced her history of controversies as a factor influencing public doubt.

His remarks echoed the sentiment among social media sceptics, many of whom argued that her past conduct has made it difficult to take her claims at face value.

Medical concerns, expert reactions

Beyond social media reactions, some medical professionals have also weighed in, highlighting inconsistencies in her account.

A Nigerian doctor on X, identified as @the_beardedsina, provided an analysis of the situation and questioned the influencer's medical explanation. He noted that stage four breast cancer typically indicates that the disease has metastasised to distant organs such as the liver, lungs, or brain.

"For context, Stage 4 breast cancer means the cancer has spread beyond the breast to other distant organs, e.g., liver, lungs, brain, etc. Now you come with a video that says doctors want to do a mastectomy to confirm how far it has spread, etc. How? Same as you, who already said Stage 4. Which doctor told you they want to remove your entire breast to know how far it has spread? Really?

"Just to mention, it is unlikely you would want to do a mastectomy for stage 4 breast cancer, and most likely other therapies will likely be considered because the cancer has left the breast, except perhaps reducing the size. So what's the truth exactly? All these stories will keep worsening the mistrust in our health system."

I hate what celebs like Blessing CEO do, making it look like Doctors in Nigeria don't know what they are doing.Now let's fact check some thingsA Video emerged in the morning , where Blessing CEO allegedly sais she had Stage 4 Breast CancerFor context, Stage 4 Breast cancer... https://t.co/BJ4guxGz44 pic.twitter.com/qSiTEcDNwU-- The_Bearded_Dr_Sina (@the_beardedsina) March 25, 2026

According to him, surgical procedures like mastectomy are not usually the primary line of treatment at that stage, except in specific circumstances, thereby raising questions about the rationale behind the proposed surgery described by Blessing CEO.

He further expressed concern that such public narratives could undermine trust in Nigeria's healthcare system if not properly clarified.

Despite the growing scepticism, a section of Nigerians continues to express empathy towards the influencer. Some supporters have urged the public not to dismiss her claims outright, stressing that cancer is a sensitive and life-threatening illness that should not be trivialised.

Others pointed out that not all patients are comfortable sharing detailed medical records publicly, citing privacy concerns.

While some neizens described the situation as suspicious and demanded proof, others cautioned against harsh judgment in the absence of verified facts.

Blessing CEO's clarifications

In response to the backlash, Blessing CEO released follow-up videos to clarify the timeline of her diagnosis. She maintained that the condition was initially misdiagnosed and only confirmed after further testing.

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She also reposted a video of an oncologist explaining stage four cancer in a bid to educate the public and lend credibility to her claims.

However, her decision to delete the initial announcement video further fuelled speculation, with critics interpreting the move as suspicious. Reports also indicate that while some close associates claim to have seen her medical results, she has declined to make them public, citing confidentiality.

She has since pushed back against critics, insisting she will recover and address the controversy later.

Controversies' precedence

Blessing CEO, who rose to prominence as a relationship coach and social commentator, is known for her bold and often controversial views on relationships and lifestyle issues.

Over the years, she has been involved in several high-profile controversies, including a 2019 incident in which she falsely claimed ownership of a luxury property, leading to her arrest and subsequent apology.

She has also faced criticism over her involvement in other public disputes and allegations of using sensational narratives to gain attention to herself, factors that critics say have contributed to the current scepticism surrounding her cancer claim.

As of the time of this report, her fundraising campaign remains ongoing, with no publicly released medical documentation confirming the diagnosis. The situation continues to generate intense debate.