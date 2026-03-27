Nigeria: 'I Hope You're Asking the Right Questions'? - Kunle Remi to Pro-Tinubu Colleagues

He criticised his colleagues' support for the administration, citing rising fuel costs, unreliable power supply, and growing economic pressure on Nigerians.

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has criticised his colleagues' continuous support for President Bola Tinubu's administration and his re-election ambition amid the worsening economic situation.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Remi condemned the administration over the steep rise in fuel prices and the knock-on effects on businesses and everyday Nigerians.

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Questioning his colleagues' stance amid the rising cost of living, Remi said: "I have some colleagues in my industry that are part of something they call 'relax, Tinubu is fixing something.' I've seen some of them, Nino's name, and a couple of people. I hope you're asking the right questions. I hope you are standing for the right reason. Because I'm stressed.

"I'm stressed. I don't even know how to begin this conversation. I don't know how to start this talk. You know, usually I say things like, oh, I don't get involved in politics, I don't talk about politics. In fact, the country, the industry, a couple of things, make you..."

What's happening

The actor also emphasised that, given the current state of the country, citizens should ask questions and stay informed.

He admitted that he used to avoid political discussions but now considers staying silent "foolish" in light of today's realities.

Remi went on to criticise the unreliable electricity supply, noting how businesses are forced to rely on generators while fuel prices continue to rise.

"They tell you, don't discuss religion or politics or something. And so you fall into that category where you say, I don't like to talk about politics. No. That's the most stupid statement from anybody in Nigeria right now. We should be discussing. We should be talking about it. We should be trying to fix. There's nothing like sitting on the fence. Now it doesn't make any sense, but I have a child, so I'm thinking not just for myself.

"Today I bought petrol for 1,300 and something naira. We don't have light. We've been running the generator back-to-back. I live on the island, so there's no special treatment. We've been running the generator back-to-back. So I can imagine diesel, most of all the malls and companies down to the smallest barbershop run on petrol or diesel", said Remi.

Resourceful nation

Additionally, the father of one raised concerns about why Nigeria, despite being an oil-producing nation, remains highly vulnerable to global supply disruptions.

He noted that his staff have struggled to afford transport fares, while small businesses and workers, who depend on petrol or diesel to operate, are being squeezed by rising transportation costs.

Remi said, "I'm blown away because I'm mentally stressed and I can't even lie. There's no light. Fuel is expensive. My staff are smiling at me, letting me know that even coming to work now is a problem. Because the transport is hiking, meaning that your salary is not even enough anymore in a very short period. I don't understand why Nigeria is one of the first countries to be affected by the war in Iran.

"A blessed nation, a country that is a resourceful nation, is complaining about fuel price because we are dependent on one refinery. And even that refinery has never received the government's full support. And the nation has different refineries that don't function. I don't understand. I'm actually very discombobulated. It is messing with my brain, and my spirit is very angry. So all the things I'm working for, it is for what?"

Backstory

Remi now joined a growing number of actors criticising the government over the recent spike in diesel and petrol prices.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Wale "Okunnu" Akorede, Kunle Afolayan, Austin Emmanuel, and others had voiced their concerns about the rising fuel costs.

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Okunnu, in a video posted on his Instagram page, expressed frustration at the rapid price increases.

He highlighted that petrol jumped from N1,240 per litre on Saturday to N1,340 per litre on Sunday, questioning whether the government or Nigerians themselves were responsible.

He further argued that, despite Nigeria being an oil-producing nation, fuel prices remain disproportionately high compared with those in other oil-producing countries.

Okunnu dismissed the ongoing Middle East conflict as a valid reason for the hike.

Similarly, Afolayan, in a video on his Instagram page, lamented the severe impact of rising diesel costs on his operations in Lagos.

The movie producer, who runs the KAP Film Village and Resort, revealed that the facility now spends roughly N11 million on fuel every four to five weeks.

He added that the financial strain has sometimes forced his team to purchase diesel on credit, as immediate payment is not always feasible