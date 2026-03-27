Nigeria: Why Security Operatives Remain Vulnerable to Ambushes - Retired Colonel

A retired military officer and security adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state, Col. Ahmed Usman (Rtd), has raised concerns over the increasing rate of ambushes on Nigerian security operatives, attributing the trend to the current strategies in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

This came in the wake of the reported killing of no fewer than 11 soldiers and a police officer in an ambush by gunmen in Giro Masa community, Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Col. Usman described the incident as a grim reminder of the urgent need to overhaul Nigeria's security strategy.

He stressed that such attacks further validate his concerns that insurgents and bandits, operating with unconventional tactics, continue to outmaneuver security forces relying on traditional methods.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, Usman said the repeated attacks on troops should not be mistaken for weakness or lack of courage.

According to him, the real challenge lies in the continued reliance on conventional military tactics to confront insurgents and criminal groups who operate using unconventional methods.

"The tragic incidents are not a reflection of weakness on the part of our armed forces, but rather a consequence of the strategy currently being deployed against a highly unconventional enemy," he said.

Usman explained that terrorist groups, bandits and insurgents have evolved in their operations, adopting guerrilla warfare tactics that emphasize speed, surprise, and deep knowledge of local terrain.

He noted that such methods often outmaneuver traditional military formations, thereby exposing troops to avoidable ambushes and casualties.

The retired colonel called on the federal government to urgently review and recalibrate its security strategy, stressing the need for the establishment of specialized units trained specifically in unconventional warfare.

He said these units should be drawn from across the armed forces and security agencies, and equipped to operate in smaller, more agile formations driven by intelligence.

"With the right training and approach, a well-prepared special force can achieve far greater results than large numbers of personnel using conventional methods," he added.

Usman also emphasized the importance of a unified joint operational doctrine among security agencies, including the military, police, and intelligence services.

He warned that the absence of coordination and effective intelligence sharing continues to weaken national response efforts and create loopholes exploited by criminal elements.

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On community engagement, the security expert stressed that local populations remain a critical source of intelligence, urging authorities to build trust that would encourage cooperation and early warning systems.

He further called for increased investment in modern surveillance and reconnaissance technologies such as drones and real-time communication tools to support intelligence-led operations.

"Warfare today is as much about information as it is about firepower," he said.

Usman urged the government to prioritize the safety and welfare of security personnel, noting that they risk their lives daily in defense of the nation.

"The time to act is now," he stated.