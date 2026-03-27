Nigeria: Military Investigates Alleged Extrajudicial Killings By Troops in Maiduguri

Abuja — The Headquarters Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai has launched an investigation into allegations circulating on social media that troops shot and killed one Abdulrahman Mustapha, also known as Abchin, on 22 March 2026 at the Polo Axis near the Federal High Court in Maiduguri.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the victim was reportedly unarmed and was returning from a Sallah visit at the time of the incident.

He added that social media posts have described the case as an extrajudicial killing, alleging violations of constitutional rights, lack of transparency, and improper handling of the deceased, while calling for an independent investigation, accountability, and compensation.

Reacting to the claims, the Theatre Command described the allegations as serious and confirmed that appropriate steps had been initiated to establish the facts.

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However, it noted that preliminary operational indicators suggest the incident, which reportedly occurred at about 11:40 p.m., may not be straightforward and could involve underlying security concerns.

A comprehensive and impartial investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances, including adherence to Rules of Engagement and operational procedures.

Initial findings point to the possibility that troops may have encountered individuals suspected to be part of a Boko Haram or ISWAP reconnaissance team or a sleeper cell operating in the area.

This assessment is based on reports that the deceased allegedly attempted to seize a soldier's rifle, an action considered a direct threat to the troops.

Further reports indicate that the individual was found with multiple identification cards bearing different names, including a foreign identification card from the Niger Republic, suggesting possible cross-border movement or the use of an assumed identity.

He was also reportedly in possession of a bottle of Tutolin Syrup and wraps of a substance suspected to be cannabis.

The statement added that the deceased was in the company of two unidentified women who fled the scene, raising concerns about potential accomplices who remain at large.

Eyewitness accounts also suggested that his behaviour prior to the incident appeared suspicious, prompting a distress call to a nearby military location.

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The military emphasised that these preliminary findings remain subject to verification and should not be taken as final conclusions.

It added that efforts have been intensified to track down the fleeing individuals, who may provide critical information.

The Theatre Command assured the public that due process will be followed and that the outcome of the investigation will be handled in line with applicable laws and military regulations, reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of human rights.