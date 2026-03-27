Nigeria Can Use AI, Surveillance to Tackle Insecurity - Expert

26 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Orjime Moses

A Nigerian Information and Communication Technology expert, Nguuma Tyokaha, has said the federal government can deploy artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics and smart surveillance systems tailored to local realities to tackle kidnapping and other security threats.

Nguuma told journalists yesterday that, while AI is not human, it can analyse vast datasets, recognise patterns and support decision-making, making it a powerful option for modern security operations.

He explained that AI can be deployed to predict kidnapping hotspots across Nigeria by analysing historical data, including locations, timelines, victim profiles and criminal patterns; as such systems can generate "heat maps" identifying high-risk areas, enabling both citizens and security agencies to take preventive measures.

The ICT expert also emphasised the need for a Nigerian-built "sovereign AI system" trained on local data drawn from police records, intelligence reports, community vigilantes and media archives, noting that integrating real-time data from security agencies with historical records would allow authorities to detect emerging threats and respond swiftly.

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Tyokaha maintained that Nigeria has the technical expertise required to build such systems, urging the government to invest in local developers and researchers.

He said, "Mobilising Nigerian IT professionals at home and abroad would accelerate the development of tailored AI solutions capable of addressing the country's unique security challenges."

While acknowledging that no comprehensive AI system currently exists in Nigeria for this purpose, he insisted that with the right data, collaboration and political will, deploying technology to combat insecurity is both achievable and urgent.

He further advocated integrating AI into community policing frameworks, noting that automated emergency systems and hotlines could improve coordination between local communities and security agencies.

"With AI, even local police units can access intelligence tools without relying heavily on central command structures," he said, adding that such decentralisation would enhance rapid response, particularly in rural areas.

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