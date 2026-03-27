Guinea: Convicted Guinea Stadium Massacre Figure Dies in Custody

Aboubacar Sidiki Diakité, a key figure convicted of crimes against humanity in Guinea's 2009 stadium massacre, has died in custody due to a medical emergency.

He was serving a 10-year sentence for his role in the violence in Conakry, where more than 150 people were killed. At least 109 women were also raped. While in custody, Diakité remained a controversial figure, creating a political party and attempting to run for president.

According to the prison administration, Diakité was declared dead at the Samory Touré Military Hospital in Conakry, where he was taken.

His death has sparked mixed reactions, with some saying it marks the end of an era, while others fear it leaves unanswered questions about accountability for one of Guinea's most traumatic events.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered at a stadium on 28 September 2009 to protest against the possibility of Camara running for president.