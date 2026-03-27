Zimbabwe: Nurses Declare Three-Day Nationwide Strike Over Poor Salaries, Working Conditions

NURSES across Zimbabwe will go on a nationwide strike from April 15 to April 17, 2026, over poor salaries and working conditions.

In a notice issued to the Health Services Commission Thursday, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) said they had given more than the required 48-hour legal notice to allow authorities time to resolve their grievances before the next pay cycle.

The three-day strike notice comes amid a wave of demonstrations by nurses that started at Sally Mugabe hospital last week and spread to Parirenyatwa and other general hospitals across the country.

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"We have been instructed by our members to advise your office that all nurses under your employ are going to embark in a nationwide strike, which strike shall commence from the 15th of April 2026 to the 17th of April 2026.

"We note that the notice period given in the legislation is 48 hours, however, in the spirit of amicable resolution of disputes, we have considered that we should give the employer a longer notice period so as to address the grievances of the nurses before the next pay cycle, failure of which, the nurses will have no choice but to carry out the strike," the notice reads.

The planned job action will involve all nurses countrywide, including those working at central, provincial and district hospitals, as well as clinics and other health centres.

Only nurses stationed in intensive and critical care units will remain on duty to avoid risking patients' lives.

Among their major complaints is the "unacceptably low" salary, which they say does not match the cost of living or demands of the profession.

"Of grave concern is that this basic salary forms the basis upon which retirement package are calculated, effectively condemning nurses to retire into poverty after years of dedicated service," the nurses said.

In their notice, the disgruntled health workers demanded an urgent introduction of a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), noting that salaries have not been adjusted despite rising prices.

Transport costs were also highlighted as a serious concern as they said many are now struggling to afford transport to work, and have resorted to walking long distances.

Other concerns include unexplained salary deductions, lack of payslips, outdated allowances, high accommodation costs and staff shortages.

The health workers are however willing to call off the strike if their demands are addressed before the deadline.

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"Should there be a positive response to the demands, the nurses will consider canceling off the job action," the notice added.