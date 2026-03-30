PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration says it will institute a salary adjustment effective April 1, 2026, based on a new remuneration framework informed by a recent job evaluation exercise.

In a statement this week, Public Service and Labour Minister, Edgar Moyo, said government will implement a series of targeted reforms aimed at strengthening remuneration, safeguarding incomes, and enhancing the overall welfare of civil servants and pensioners.The targeted reforms include the new pay framework, which will see government's implementation of a new framework informed by the job evaluation exercise, effective 1 April 2026.

Also, the safety and health reform will see interventions implemented to strengthen occupational safety and health in the public sector as well as affordable housing under initiatives to ensure access to affordable housing for civil servants.

"These interventions form part of a phased and sustainable approach to promote decent work in the public service, guided by fiscal prudence, economic realities, and the need to maintain momentum in national development programmes," Moyo said.

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Moyo called upon all "public servants to remain steadfast in their dedication to duty, professionalism, and service excellence, as the nation advances towards the attainment of its development aspirations."

He said the partnership between the government and its workforce remained a critical pillar in building a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Zimbabwe.

"The government of Zimbabwe reaffirms its unwavering commitment to improving the welfare and conditions of service for public servants and pensioners, in recognition of their indispensable role in driving national development imperatives and delivering quality public services to citizens."

Moyo highlighted that government acknowledged with appreciation, the maturity, responsibility, and constructive engagement demonstrated in the ongoing dialogue between the government and workers representatives.

"This spirit of social dialogue reflects a shared understanding of national priorities and a collective commitment to balancing the welfare of workers with the broader developmental imperatives of the nation.," he added.

Despite Moyo's acknowledgement, one of the country's workers' representative organisations, the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has officially voiced its strong opposition to the 'Job Evaluation (JE)' outcomes released by the Public Service Commission (PSC), demanding revisions and stakeholder involvement.

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In a statement, the union condemned the decision by the government for its exclusion of key stakeholders, the perceived downgrading of teachers' roles, and the overall lack of a merit-based grading system.

"We believe that any evaluation impacting our members must include their voices and insights," PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou said in a statement.

The union highlighted concerning disparities within the grading system, asserting that many teachers faced unwarranted downgrades that undermined their professional status and contributions to the education sector.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) this week served notice of a nationwide strike set to begin on April 15, 2026, threatening to cripple the country's already fragile public health system if the government fails to address a raft of pay and conditions grievances. The threats have rattled Mnangagwa's administration which is reportedly in panic mode.

In recent days, nurses at Sally Mugabe Hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Marondera Provincial Hospital, among others, staged demonstrations to register their grievances amid the erosion of their earnings in the wake of recent US-Iran conflict-induced fuel price hikes, which triggered a rise in prices of commuter omnibus fares and basic commodities.