Zimbabwe: Government Extends Zimsec Examination Fees Payment Deadline to May 22

THE government has extended the registration deadline for Grade Seven, 'O' and 'A' level Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) from March 27 to May 22, 2026 after parents requested an extension after failing to raise the required fees on time.

The new deadline was announced by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo during a Q and A session in Parliament this Wednesday.

Moyo was responding to MP Nkomo who asked: "Most of the parents have not yet paid for the exam fees. Is it not possible for the government to intervene so that they can extend the deadline for the payment of the ZIMSEC examination fees since the deadline has drawn closer but most parents have not yet managed to pay."

The minister replied, "We have received requests of that nature to the effect that parents and guardians are requesting that the deadline for the Zimbabwe School Examinations for November 2026 be extended.

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"After making some consultations, I am pleased to announce that the November 2026 public examinations deadline for registration will be extended from 27th March, 2026 to 22nd May 2026," Moyo said.

The minister urged the centres that had collected registration fees to proceed and deposit the fees into ZIMSEC bank accounts so that examinations' preparations do not get disrupted.

He further warned all school authorities not to bar students owing fees from writing examinations.

Another MP, Tafanana Zhou sought an explanation as to exact amount of the examination fees for 'O' and 'A' level subjects.

"A student who registers at a government or a mission school, which is not a private school, for 'O' level pays US$11, which means that government subsidises US$14.

"The examination fee is US$25. Government puts 55% as a form of subsidy. That is what is in place," said Moyo adding that "subsidies start from Grade 7, 'O' level and 'A' level, but private candidates in private schools or in independent colleges do not receive such subsidies by government".