Nigeria: ASUU Give Govt 4-Day Ultimatum to Pay New Salary

27 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a four-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the immediate implementation of a newly approved salary structure for university lecturers across the country.

ASUU President, Christopher Piwuna, made this known on Thursday while delivering a speech at a public lecture held at Sa'adu Zungur University, Yuli Campus, in Bauchi.

According to Piwuna, the union is giving the government four days to commence payment under the new salary arrangement, which was previously approved following prolonged negotiations between both parties.

"We have issued a four-day ultimatum from today to the Federal Government to begin the payment of the newly approved salary structure. Failure to comply will attract a strong response from the union," he said.

The ASUU president explained that the demand forms part of broader efforts to improve the welfare of university lecturers and address long-standing concerns about poor remuneration, which he said has contributed to brain drain and declining standards in Nigeria's higher education sector.

He added that despite several agreements reached with the government in the past, implementation has remained inconsistent, leading to repeated disputes and industrial actions.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.