Nigeria: New Party, DLA, Unveils Ideological Agenda, Targets Economic Reform, Security

A new political party, the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), has announced its entry into Nigeria's political space, outlining an agenda focused on economic reform, national security, and governance driven by ideology.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Samuel M. Memeh, and National Publicity Secretary, Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr., the party said its formation was in response to Nigeria's "systemic failure, economic stagnation, and insecurity."

The party said it is founded on the principles of Pan-Africanism, ethical leadership, scientific advancement, and people-centred governance, which it intends to translate into policy actions.

The DLA said it would pursue a transition from a consumption-based economy to one driven by production, innovation, and industrialisation.

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It listed its priorities to include support for local manufacturing, investment in technology and research, and the promotion of youth-led enterprises.

According to the party, Nigeria's development depends on building systems that enable citizens to create wealth and expand economic opportunities.

The party expressed concern over insecurity affecting farming communities, including the destruction of farmlands and displacement of farmers.

It proposed legislative and policy measures to address the situation, including regulation of cattle movement and the adoption of ranching systems.

The DLA said such measures are necessary to protect farmers, ensure food security, and stabilise the economy.

The party called on Nigerians to support its platform, describing its emergence as part of a broader effort to rebuild the country through collective responsibility.

It said membership is open to individuals who align with its vision and urged citizens to engage with its policies and programmes.

The announcement comes as political activities begin to gather pace ahead of the next election cycle, with new and existing parties seeking to mobilise support.