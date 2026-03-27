Nigeria Releases New Chicken Breed, 57 Crop Varieties

The new chicken was bred by the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan.

The Federal Government (FG) has introduced a newly developed chicken breed and 57 crop varieties to boost meat availability, enhance food security and improve Nigerians' nutritional well-being.

This was announced in Ibadan on Thursday at the 36th meeting of the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties, Livestock Breeds/Fisheries.

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The meeting, organised by the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), was presided over by the Chairman of the National Variety Release Committee (NVRC), Soji Olufajo.

Mr Olufajo explained that the registration and release of the new chicken breed and the 57 high-yield varieties from 14 crops were based on recommendations from its two technical sub-committees.

He said that the new chicken breed and crop varieties would have a great impact on food production in the country, advising farmers to enjoy the opportunity by obtaining improved seeds and adapted materials.

Mr Olufajo called on agricultural extension agents to ensure that farmers were aware of new and upcoming developments in terms of greater production in the country.

He charged research institutes, breeders, geneticists and other stakeholders to keep up doing what would enhance the growth and development of agriculture in Nigeria.

According to him, the new chicken breed is 'Moorbeta', while the crops comprise soyabean, yam, potato, onion, tomato, rice, pepper, eggplant, Musa spp, cotton, maize, groundnut, sorghum and cowpea.

Meanwhile, the technical sub-committee on naming, registration and release of the crop varieties, chaired by Shehu Ado, a professor, had, during its 40th meeting on Tuesday, deliberated on 59 varieties received.

The sub-committee, after deliberation and consideration of the 59 submissions, recommended 57 varieties, which were put before the NVRC for final approval at Thursday's meeting.

Similarly, the technical sub-committee on naming, registration and release of livestock breeds/fisheries, during its 10th meeting on Wednesday, deliberated on the only new chicken breed received.

The sub-committee, chaired by Waheed Akin-Hassan, stated that the new chicken breed, 'Moorbeta', was a locally developed meat-type chicken.

He said there would be a mass production of the breed because of its great potential.

Mr Akin-Hassan, a professor, noted that efforts on the performance of the nation's indigenous chicken had been known for so long.

He commended all animal geneticists and breeders who contributed to the area, describing the new chicken breed as a mid-class type.

Thereafter, the sub-committee put its recommendations before the NVRC for final approval.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new chicken was bred by the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan.

It was released and registered based on its unique characteristic of high body weight at 10 weeks, good carcass characteristics and tolerance to heat stress.

Among the new high-yield varieties of crops released and registered are: four Musa spp. varieties, comprising two plantains and two bananas, from the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan.

The two new plantain varieties are HORTIPLAN 1 and 2, while the two new banana varieties are HORTIBAN 1 and 2.

HORTIPLAN 1 and 2 were released based on their heavy bunches, yellow pulp, excellence for boiling, frying, roasting, flour-making, long shelf life, and high carotenoid content.

Meanwhile, HORTIBAN 1 and 2 were released and registered for their good sweet taste, thick peel, big pulp, and intermediate bract apex shape.

Also, one Soyabean (YSJ001), from YSJ Limited and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, was released based on its good pod clearance, high protein content and tolerance to diseases.

Two yam varieties, (UMUDr37) and (UMUDr38), sponsored by the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Abia, in collaboration with IITA, Ibadan, were among the released crops.

These two yam varieties were released based on early maturity, good pounding quality, and excellent boiling quality, among other qualities.

One potato variety (Connect) from the NRCRI was released based on its large tubers, resistance to late blight and suitability for table.

Six onion varieties: HORTIONI 1, 2, 3 (dry season onion), and HORTIONI 4, 5, and 6 (wet season onion), from NIHORT, were also released.

They were released for their high pungency, big bulb size, and disease resistance, among others.

Five varieties of Tomato: HORTITOM 6 and 7, SP TOM 1, 2 and 3, from NIHORT, were also registered and released.

They were released based on their heat tolerance, early maturity, resistance to diseases and good adaptability under dry and rainy conditions.

The five released rice varieties are: FARO 73; SG rice 1 and 2; MIP 5803 and 4802.

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They were from the National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI), Badeggi, Niger, the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), Abuja, and other foreign partners.

The NVRC approved the release and registration of the rice varieties for their long, slender grains and good tillering drought tolerance, among other benefits.

Furthermore, NVRC, during Thursday's meeting, approved the release and registration of one Pepper variety--SP PEP 1, and three eggplant varieties: HORTICUM 1, 2 and 3.

Both the pepper and eggplant varieties, from NIHORT, were approved based on early maturity of between 55 and 65 days (pepper); high vitamin C content, and early maturing for the eggplant.

Other crop varieties approved by the committee included 15 maize varieties, four varieties of groundnut, one sorghum proprietary variety, four cowpea public varieties, and six proprietary cotton varieties.

NAN reports that Thursday's meeting was held at the conference hall of the Lafia Hotel, Ibadan, with agricultural researchers, geneticists, scientists and breeders from research institutes and universities in attendance.

(NAN)