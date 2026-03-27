Nigeria: ASUU Issues 4-Day Ultimatum to Federal Govt Over New Salary Structure

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a four-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the immediate implementation of a newly approved salary structure for university lecturers nationwide.

ASUU President, Christopher Piwuna, made this known on Thursday while delivering a speech at a public lecture held at Sa'adu Zungur University, Yuli Campus, in Bauchi.

According to Piwuna, the union is giving the government four days from now to commence payment under the new salary arrangement, which was previously approved following prolonged negotiations between both parties.

"We have issued a four-day ultimatum from today to the Federal Government to begin the payment of the newly approved salary structure. Failure to comply will attract a strong response from the union," he said.

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The ASUU president noted that the demand forms part of broader efforts to improve the welfare of university lecturers and address long-standing concerns about poor remuneration, which he said has contributed to brain drain and declining standards in Nigeria's higher education sector.

He added that, despite several agreements reached with the government in the past, implementation has remained inconsistent, leading to recurring disputes and industrial action.

Observers say the latest ultimatum could heighten tensions between ASUU and the Federal Government, raising fears of another round of strikes in public universities if the demands are not met within the stipulated time frame.

ASUU has a history of embarking on nationwide strikes to press home its demands, actions that have often disrupted academic calendars and affected millions of students nationwide.