Nigeria: NASS Exists to Oversee, Not Rubber-Stamp Government - Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has defended the role of Nigeria's National Assembly, insisting that it is neither designed to blindly support nor obstruct the executive, but to provide constitutional oversight in the nation's best interest.

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP on Thursday in Abuja, Saraki reflected on the challenges he faced leading the 8th Assembly and the implications for lawmakers today. He argued that public perceptions and past experiences heavily influence how legislators engage with the executive.

"You see, it's very easy for me to criticize the leadership of those National Assemblies. Very easy. But you, all of you, Nigerians, all of us, we're not being fair," Saraki said.

He noted that many lawmakers who followed his tenure witnessed the political and legal battles he endured, shaping their approach to governance. "A lot of them saw what I went through... Some of them will say, 'I don't have this kind of Saraki liver. What do you want? I will obey and comply."

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Saraki recalled that during his leadership, the 8th Assembly was often accused of frustrating the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. "Some criticized us, saying we were anti-Buhari, obstructing Nigeria's progress. But we acted in the interest of the country," he said.

He recounted unprecedented legal challenges, including multiple court cases alleging misappropriation of funds, emphasizing that these experiences demonstrated the pressures faced by lawmakers who exercise independent judgment.

"The National Assembly is meant to oversee the executive," Saraki stressed. "A project is a proposal. Until it is approved by the Assembly, it is still a proposal. Questioning it does not mean opposing government."

He added that fear of persecution may have influenced a more compliant legislature in recent years. "They say, 'I don't want to go to court... Let me be enjoying with the executive,"' he noted.

Saraki emphasized that lawmakers, as elected professionals, should have the freedom to contribute meaningfully and debate policies without suppression.

"People are elected there; they are experienced. They have their own ideas. Suppressing debate undermines the purpose of the Assembly," he said.

Looking ahead, Saraki expressed hope for a more independent and balanced National Assembly. "Let us hope the next Assembly changes how it interacts with the executive," he concluded.