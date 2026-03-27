Nigeria: Saraki Rules Out 2027 Presidential Bid, Backs Southern Presidency

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has officially declared that he will not contest the 2027 presidential election, instead throwing his support behind the zoning of the presidency to the South.

Speaking on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, Saraki admitted that he once harboured presidential ambitions but said political realities after the 2023 election informed his decision.

"I do, I do. I would not lie if I say I don't," Saraki said when asked about his long-standing presidential ambition. "But after the 2023 election... we felt that it's only fair to allow the South to complete eight years."

He explained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had resolved after the last election cycle to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, a decision he fully supports.

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"I was one of those that supported the party to zone the presidency to the South in 2027... and as such, I've ruled out the issue of me running," he said.

Saraki also addressed criticisms over his previous support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's northern presidential candidate in 2023, noting that the party's 2023 rules allowed candidates from any region to contest.

"In 2023, the final decision of the party was that candidates could come from anywhere," he said, adding that regional fairness debates should consider historical power rotation. "If you do the mathematics... there are fewer years the North has been in power than the South," he added.

On the party's internal leadership crisis, Saraki insisted that the PDP's national chairmanship should remain in the North Central zone, in line with a "gentleman's agreement" reached after former chairman Iyorchia Ayu's exit.

"There was a heated meeting... some wanted us to go to court, but we agreed to manage it and secure a commitment that North Central would complete the tenure," he said, stressing that the agreement remains valid ahead of the party's next convention.

Regarding politics in Kwara State, Saraki said the PDP had decided not to zone the governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 election, opting instead for an open contest. "Let the best person come out. We've not zoned," he said, emphasizing that opposition parties must prioritise competence over zoning considerations.

"As an opposition party... it would be very unfair not to allow your best hand to come out," he added.

Saraki also downplayed identity politics, expressing optimism that Nigerian voters are increasingly prioritising competence over ethnicity or religion. "Younger people are looking for capacity, ability. Whether it's Christian or Muslim... it's getting to a time where it does not matter," he said.