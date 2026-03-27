Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Oba Michael Ajayi of Erinmo-Ijesa On His Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm greetings to His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erinmo Ijesa Kingdom of Osun State, as he marks his birthday on March 27, 2026.

In a congratulatory message from the President to the monarch, signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu commended the monarch for his exemplary leadership, wisdom, and commitment to peace, unity, and the development of Erinmo Ijesa Kingdom and its people.

The President also commended his dedication to preserving the rich cultural heritage and traditions of his domain, noting Oba Ajayi's role as a custodian of values and a bridge-builder, whose influence continues to promote social cohesion and grassroots development within and outside his kingdom.

He stated: "On this special day, I pray for your good health, long life, and divine wisdom to lead your people to greater prosperity."

President Tinubu urged the people of Erinmo Ijesa to continue to support their monarch as he steers the affairs of the community toward sustained peace and development.