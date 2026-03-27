Liberia: Muslims Raise Concern Over Border Tensions

PLEEBO — Muslims residing in Pleebo, Maryland County, have expressed concern over the ongoing Liberia-Guinea border tensions, warning that the situation is creating fear, uncertainty, and the risk of social misunderstanding within Liberia, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Community leaders say the national security situation has not only affected border communities but has also raised worries about possible religious profiling and internal division.

The concern comes amid weeks of heightened tension along Liberia's northern border with Guinea, which has drawn national attention following reports of disputed land claims and increased security deployment.

While the conflict is geographically far from Maryland County, local Muslim leaders say the situation has had emotional and social impact across the country, particularly because of public misconceptions linking Islam with Guinean nationality.

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Imam Abdourahmane H. Bah of Pleebo said many Muslims spent the Ramadan period in prayer, but with growing anxiety over how the border crisis could affect community relations. "Throughout Ramadan, we were worried because of what was happening at the border," he said. "Most Muslims in Liberia are not Guineans, but some people assume every Muslim is Guinean. In times of conflict, such thinking can create danger for innocent people."

Observers say national tensions, if not carefully managed, could lead to misinformation and suspicion among citizens, especially in rural communities where rumors spread quickly.

They warn that protecting national security must also include protecting social harmony and religious tolerance.

Despite the concerns, Muslim leaders in Pleebo praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for what they described as a calm, diplomatic approach to the border dispute, noting that dialogue among regional leaders has helped prevent escalation and maintain stability within the country.

Mohammed B. Dukuly, Chief Imam of the Pleebo Central Mosque, said this year's Ramadan felt different from previous years because of the national situation. "Ramadan is usually a time of peace and unity, but this year we had to pray while thinking about the tension at the border," he said.

As the situation continues to develop, Muslim leaders are calling on all Liberians to reject stereotypes and remain united, stressing that national peace depends not only on protecting territorial borders but also on maintaining respect among citizens of different tribes and religions.

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They emphasized that the recent events should serve as a reminder that peace must be defended not only at the country's borders but also within communities, through tolerance, understanding, and national solidarity.