Nigeria: 2027 - Battle Looms in Gombe As Governor Backs Agitation to End Danjuma Goje's Long Senate Career

Danjuma Goje has held the Gombe Central Senatorial District seat since he stepped down as governor in 2011.

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has backed a demand by stakeholders from Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area to produce the next senator for Gombe Central District in 2027, a development that may intensify political pressure on incumbent senator, Danjuma Goje, who has held the seat since 2011.

The governor gave the assurance on Thursday while receiving a delegation from Yamaltu-Deba at the Government House in Gombe.

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The delegation, which included traditional rulers, politicians, technocrats, and youth and women groups, had visited to seek his support for what they described as equitable representation in the Gombe Central Senatorial District.

Responding, Mr Yahaya said the aspiration of the people of Yamaltu-Deba was justified and deserved consideration, assuring them that their demand would not be ignored.

"I assure you that I will take the necessary steps to ensure that you get equity, fairness and justice not only in your local government but also across Gombe State and, indeed, Nigeria. By the grace of God, this time around, your aspiration will receive a positive outcome all the way," he said.

The governor said democracy must reflect the genuine aspirations of the people and not merely serve as a political ritual, stressing that inclusivity remains a core principle of governance.

"Democracy is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. In strengthening our democratic culture, we have embraced a rotational understanding that ensures every group feels included," he added.

Mr Yahaya further stated that both the state government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are aligned with the demand, describing it as fair, timely and politically valid.

He said he was particularly encouraged by the fact that the stakeholders had formally documented their request and addressed it to President Bola Tinubu, who is the leader of the party, as well as the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Drawing parallels with past political arrangements in the state, the governor recalled the trajectory of the Gombe South Senatorial District, where unity, political understanding and adherence to democratic principles shaped leadership outcomes.

He urged the people of Yamaltu-Deba to remain peaceful, united and law-abiding as they continue to press their demand.

Earlier, leaders of the delegation demanded the rotation of the Gombe Central senatorial seat to Yamaltu-Deba, arguing that the area had for years been denied the opportunity despite its political significance within the district.

Those who spoke included the member representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency, Inuwa Garba; members of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Adamu Pata and Muhammad Kuri; the Chairman of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Council, Abubakar Difa; as well as the emirs of Yamaltu and Deba, Abubakar Aliyu and QS Ahmed Usman.

They argued that the seat has remained in Akko Local Government Area for an extended period and maintained that allowing Yamaltu-Deba to produce the next senator would advance fairness, political inclusion and justice within the district.

A review by our reporter shows that the Gombe Central Senatorial seat has been held by Mr Goje since 2011, making him one of the longest-serving senators from the state.

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Mr Goje, who was the governor of Gombe State from 2003 to 2011, remains one of the most influential political figures in the state and continues to wield considerable influence within the APC and across the wider political space.

The former governor does not enjoy a good political relationship with the incumbent Mr Yahaya.

Although he has yet to formally declare his intention for the 2027 election, political watchers in Gombe say there are growing indications that the former governor may seek another term in the Senate, a possibility that could set the stage for a major contest over zoning, equity and political succession in Gombe Central.

With Governor Yahaya now publicly acknowledging and backing the demand from Yamaltu-Deba, the agitation is likely to gather further momentum as political alignments ahead of 2027 begin to crystallise.