Nigeria: Army Pulls Out 18 Generals After 35 Years of Service

The Nigerian Army on Thursday pulled out 18 senior officers of the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport (NACST) following their retirement after 35 years of meritorious service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful pulling-out parade marked the conclusion of a three-day conference held in Benin, the Edo capital.

The conference has as theme "Optimising Supply and Transport Capabilities Towards Providing Effective Service Delivery to NA Operations in All Missions".

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Speaking at the ceremony, the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Shagaya, said the retired officers comprised four Major Generals and 14 Brigadier Generals.

Shagaya noted that the officers had served the nation with dedication from the time of their commissioning until retirement.

He described the event as both a celebration and recognition of their contributions.

"It is a joyous moment for the Corps of Supply and Transport, as current and former Corps Commanders are present to honour and celebrate these distinguished officers," he said.

He explained that the pulling-out ceremony was a longstanding military tradition that provided an opportunity to celebrate years of service and sacrifice.

The corps commander also commended the Chief of Army Staff, for recognising the sacrifices and contributions of the retired officers by sending a representative to grace the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Maj.-Gen. Olaniyi Dare, said their careers spanned several decades, during which they served the Nigerian Army in various operational, command, and staff roles.

According to him, the Corps of Supply and Transport plays a central and indispensable role in the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

"We were entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that soldiers deployed across various theatres of operation are adequately sustained."

Dare added that during training, peace support missions, or internal security operations within and outside the country, the corps remained committed to delivering reliable and efficient logistics support.

"As we transition into retirement, we recognise that while we may be leaving active service, our commitment to the ideals and values of the Nigerian Army remains steadfast.

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"We will continue to serve as ambassadors of the corps and remain available to contribute our experience and knowledge whenever we are called upon," he said.

He described the ceremony as symbolic, noting that beyond its significance, it offered a moment to reflect on decades of service, sacrifice, and commitment to national defence.

He also paid tribute to the families of the retired officers, acknowledging the critical role.

"Military life often demands long separations, personal sacrifices, and constant movement.

"Their understanding, patience, and encouragement made it possible for us to fulfil our duties with dedication," he said.(NAN)