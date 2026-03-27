Liberians React to Government's Handling of Guinea-Liberia Border Crisis

Following escalating tensions along the Guinea-Liberia border, the Government of Liberia has been engaging leaders within the Mano River Union, including the Presidents of Guinea, Mamady Doumbouya, and Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio.

As tensions continue to rise--particularly after reports that Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory--the Liberian government has called for calm while exploring diplomatic avenues to reach an amicable resolution to the conflict.

In the wake of the government's response, Liberians have been weighing in. FrontPage Africa spoke with several citizens to sample public opinion and also reviewed comments from prominent figures and officials expressed on social media and at public gatherings.

Leon B. Saydee West Point: "Government is doing her best through the diplomatic means to engage the issue. When the issue first started, we saw how tension was building. We learned that the soldiers from the Guinea crossed to the Liberian side. The government is using diplomatic and so diplomatic approaches don't come to a conclusion overnight. Looking for what you want to achieve from every engagement doesn't come over. The government is tightlipped on the real issue because this is a security matter and it has to be classified. However, people are speculating and when people speculate fear becomes the order of the day. The Liberian government is engaging through diplomacy but must come out with some factual information that will satisfy the curiosity of the ordinary people."

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Melvin Doweh, head of Progressive Liberian Working Group: "That issue at the border needs continue round table approach. It is not an issue to be politicized because for us we are calling for this country first narrative. We are all Africans and so there are issues that will come about in such a time. But we believe that government will be very mature enough to sit with their counterpart and resolve the matter. The issue of escalating the matter is not good. We need peace. We cannot go back to war."

Euodia T. Gbatoe, Gender Activist: "In my view, the Liberian government is not handling the situation the right way. In every conflict there must be a solution. I do believe that the Liberian government is begging the Guinean government to handle things amicably, but then the Guinean government is not listening and they keep invading the land of Liberia. For allowing your neighbor to take over your border is very disappointing. If the diplomatic approach cannot hold, we will use the radical approach. It is not right to see those people on our soil and we keep quiet. If our President can go to Guinea and come back and nothing change, probably the President might be in the know of certain things and they don't want to tell the public."

Cyrus Gbaryee Gardnersville: "The way in which our government is handling this border issue with Guinea is very weak. Our government is showing weakness to the whole world. When Joseph Boakai was taking power, he vowed to protect and defend the territory of Liberia. But today we realize that Guinea is taking our land and the government is sitting down and doing nothing about it. So we as Liberians, it means we are weak indeed. This is the same thing that happened those days. If you go Ivory Coast, our land has been occupied by the Ivorians. Guinea has vast of our land today because during those days, our leaders were very weak. And that is the same thing Joseph Boakai is showing to the Liberian people -that Guinea is now taking our land in this dispensation. Government is being silenced. I think the government is hiding something from the citizens regarding this border issue and it's the wrong way they are proceedings. We expect them to update us but they are not updating us. They are playing games with our lives."

Cllr. Moriah Yeakula, lawyer and gender advocate: "I'm opposition to this gov't. I'm not opposition to my country. Internally, I don't support things they do but when we have to face a foreign foe, I support the gov't & stand with my country. We can criticize later. May God lead Pres. Boakai today in the MRU talks."

Titus B. Pakalah, rights activist: "I think the government's response to the Guinea, Liberia border situation has been too slow and somewhat inadequate, especially considering that this involves a breach of Liberia's territorial integrity. While it is true that the situation appears to stem from a long-standing border dispute, particularly around the Makona River where there are competing claims over land and mineral resources, that does not justify the level of delay and weak initial response we've seen. From the information available, Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory, seized equipment, and even raised their flag. In a situation like that, the expectation is a swift and firm response led by the military, not a delayed or hesitant reaction. The fact that there were reports of late deployment and initial reliance on police raises serious concerns about preparedness and decision-making at the highest level."

Akiah Precious: "Well! ECOWAS would have been the first choice. That's exactly one of the reasons for joining a regional body. We cannot always wait for situation to arise before finding solutions. The most prudent approach to take is early preparation and intervention. Just thinking aloud, what if those Guinean came at midnight to plant their flag, and fully armed to defend it? Liberia needs to be on top of their game. Everything is not about rice price."

Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe: "President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's decision to suspend mining activities in the Makona River area was commendable. But suspension alone is not enough. There must be a transparent and independent investigation into the source of this dispute. If any individual or entity violated Liberian law or international obligations, then that person or entity must be held accountable. If any government official is implicated in conduct that undermined Liberia's sovereignty, that official should be dismissed without hesitation. Sovereignty cannot be, should not be, and must never be compromised for profit. National integrity cannot and should not be traded for minerals. At the same time, I urge our Guinean brothers and sisters to remember our shared history. Liberia and Guinea are bound together by more than geography. We are bound by sacrifice and mutual defense of independence. Disputes must be resolved through diplomacy, joint investigation, and respect for law. Liberia must defend its territorial integrity. Guinea must defend its sovereignty. But both must stand together in defense of peace. The Makona River should symbolize cooperation, not confrontation. I call upon Presidents Mamady Doumbouya and Joseph Nyumah Boakai to honor the legacies of Presidents Ahmed Sékou Touré and William V. S. Tubman, who chose peace, principle, and African solidarity over provocation.

Prescilla Abram Cooper, Representative, Montserrado County District #5: "Some of us who lived through our civil war fully understand the horrific experiences our nation endured. We know, firsthand, the pain, loss, and destruction that come when conflict takes root. Weapons of war do not discriminate. They do not recognize where you come from, who you are, your political affiliation, or your religious beliefs. They destroy everything and everyone in their path. That is why we must speak with one voice: Liberia must never return to those dark days. Let it be clearly understood; anyone, regardless of who they are, who attempts to beat the drums of war or acts in ways that are unpatriotic and against the interest of our nation, is undermining the peace we have all fought so hard to sustain. As such, we will support and recommend lawful measures to ensure accountability. Our duty now is to protect that peace, uphold unity, and place the interest of Liberia above all else."

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Thomas Gbollie, Resident of Bushrod Island: "I want to applaud the government for being diplomatic. Somebody cannot come pick fuss on you then you react. Liberia is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and so when something happens we should be able to take our time because the peace that we are enjoying right now we need to maintain the peace. Abraham B. Wpahplo, Resident of Old Road Community. "I'm somehow satisfied with how President Boakai is using the diplomatic process. By President going to Guinea to meet Guinean President, I must applaud him for that. By exercise that level of restraint. The issue at the border is military. Let them do it to put things under control because the people in Lofa are in fear every day. Richard Koon went to Lofa County to do assessment in that area but because the Guinean soldiers had armed he stood distance. He was afraid because Guinea is a military country. We need the army to go there."

Emmanuel Pewu, resident of Clay Street: "I'm very disappointed in the President. The first thing, as a country you need to empower the army because in case of infringement, they can be able to stand up for the country. There is nowhere in the world you will be paying man us$ 200 and you expect them to be happy. The government is not telling us the truth; we don't know the root cause to the problem."