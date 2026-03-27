Nigeria: Nasarawa Targets Over One Million Children in Polio Immunisation Campaign

The Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, in partnership with UNICEF, has unveiled plans to vaccinate over one million children under the age of five during a four-day polio immunisation campaign scheduled to begin on March 28, 2026.

The exercise will be carried out simultaneously across all 13 Local Government Areas of the state as part of renewed efforts to halt the spread of polio and boost public awareness on the disease.

The World Health Organisation State Coordinator, Dr Bosede Ezekwe, disclosed this on Thursday at a one-day media dialogue held in Lafia, the state capital.

The forum brought together journalists, health experts, and other key stakeholders to assess the current polio situation, outline strategies for the upcoming campaign, and emphasise the media's role in promoting accurate public health information.

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Speaking at the event, Ezekwe described polio as a highly infectious viral disease that mainly affects children under five and can result in lifelong paralysis or death.

She stressed the urgency of the March 2026 Polio Outbreak Response campaign, noting that the virus is still in circulation within the state.

According to her, outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus are more common in areas with low immunisation coverage, placing unvaccinated children at the greatest risk.

She revealed that two cases were recorded in October and November 2025, underscoring the need for immediate intervention.

Ezekwe further explained that polio is primarily transmitted through the faecal-oral route, often via contaminated food, water, or unclean hands, particularly in communities with poor sanitation.

She added that infected individuals can carry and spread the virus for weeks without showing symptoms, increasing the risk of unnoticed transmission.

She reiterated that there is no cure for polio, stressing that vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure.

She therefore urged parents and caregivers to ensure their children are fully immunised.

"Children require multiple doses of the vaccine to achieve full protection. Every missed dose increases the risk of further transmission," she said.

She added that the Oral Polio Vaccine, administered as two drops into the mouth, has been safely used worldwide for decades, while the improved nOPV2 vaccine has been introduced to further reduce the risk of mutation.

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Also speaking, media consultant, Dr Kalu Idika, underscored the vital role of journalists in public health advocacy, describing the media as a critical bridge between health authorities and the public.

He emphasised that accurate and timely reporting is essential in shaping public perception, encouraging preventive health practices, and building trust in vaccination efforts.

He urged journalists to actively counter misinformation and myths surrounding vaccines.

Stakeholders at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to the success of the campaign, noting that media participation will be crucial to achieving the target of immunising over one million children across the state.

The campaign will target children aged 0 to 59 months, with trained health workers expected to carry out house-to-house visits and provide vaccination services at designated community points to ensure maximum coverage.