Nigeria: NPFL - Katsina United Battle Ready for Barau FC Clash - Mohammed

Katsina United technical adviser, Azeez Mohammed, has expressed confidence ahead of their matchday 32 encounter against Barau FC.

The Chanji Boys will trade tackles with Barau FC at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano this weekend.

Mohammed declared that his players are aware of the demand ahead of the game.

He insisted that with fair officiating his team can secure a positive result from the game.

"The boys know what is at stake as we want to finish in a reputable position at the end of the season," Mohammed told Katsina United's media.

"Kano isn't a new ground for us but I think we are going to get a good result against Barau FC.

"All I crave for is a good officiating in the game."