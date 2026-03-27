Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Mama No Network Gets New Car

27 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Nollywood actress and comedian, Kudirat Abeniade Soremi, popularly known as Mama No Network, has bought a new car.

She posted on her Instagram page and shared pictures of her new car, congratulating herself.

Praying for her fans, the actress declared that celebration will never cease in her home and that God will keep surrounding them with people who genuinely love and celebrate God's gifts in their lives.

"Congratulations to me. Your car is next in line for Jesus.

May the celebration never cease in our home. May God surround me and you with people who genuinely love and celebrate God's gift in your life," she posted.

Her colleagues and fans congratulated her on this feat. Rejoicing with her, Bimpe Akintunde wrote, "Congratulations, Iye mi

Tawa Ajisefinni wrote, "Congrats ma

One ola_mhii_ wrote, "Next one na Lambo insha Allah

One miloz_glam wrote, "Congratulations ma

The actress is known for playing a deaf woman and mother in the Yoruba movie industry.

Last year, she was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Texas Ijebuland, which is (Yeye Owu Ojuwo of Ijebuland)

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