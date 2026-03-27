Liberia: Solomon George's Missed Calls to Koung Stir Political Fallout, Renew Alliance Questions

MONROVIA — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung's emotional admission that he missed urgent calls from the late former lawmaker Solomon C. George before his death has resurfaced troubling questions about a pattern of strained communication with key political allies, an issue previously raised by the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson before his own death in 2024.

Speaking during a tribute at George's funeral, Koung recounted how the former Montserrado County District No. 7 representative reached out to him multiple times while critically ill, but received no response.

"On Thursday, apparently, I was in session also. Solo called me two different times and texted me. I didn't see it," Koung said, describing the final hours before George's death.

Koung said he only became aware of the missed calls after receiving news of George's passing the following day.

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"When I took my phone, then I saw two missed calls and the text message," he said.

The message, according to Koung, revealed that George had been hospitalized in multiple facilities and was seeking direct contact with the vice president.

"Honorable VP, since I left your home on Sunday, I've been admitted to two different hospitals... Please talk to me. I pray that you please talk to me for the last time. God bless you," Koung quoted from the text.

George died on Feb. 27, 2026, at age 70, reportedly from a heart attack, marking the end of a politically combative career that spanned both loyalty to and criticism of Liberia's ruling establishment.

Echoes of a Previous Rift

Koung's account has drawn renewed attention in political circles, particularly in light of similar claims made by the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, who before his death in November 2024 publicly accused Koung of distancing himself and refusing to answer his calls.

According to reports, Johnson felt abandoned by Koung during a period of growing political tension tied to the government's push to establish a war and economic crimes court.

A leaked audio recording widely circulated at the time captured Johnson lamenting what he described as betrayal by both President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Koung, his longtime political ally and protégé.

The late Senator Johnson had played a decisive role in Boakai's 2023 electoral victory, positioning Koung as vice president and consolidating support in Nimba County. But relations deteriorated after the administration moved forward with the war crimes tribunal, a long-contested issue in Liberia's post-war justice debate.

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In the recording, Senator Johnson accused the leadership of sidelining him and failing to engage him directly on critical decisions, including the claim that Koung had stopped responding to his outreach.

The Legacy of Solomon George

A longtime stalwart of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), George was known for his blunt rhetoric and shifting political alliances. In the final months of his life, he had emerged as a vocal critic of former President George M. Weah, accusing him of weak leadership and alleging that key decisions during his administration were controlled by unelected figures.

At a January 2026 event marking his 70th birthday, George publicly praised President Boakai while sharply criticizing Weah, signaling a political realignment that placed him closer to the current administration.