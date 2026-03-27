Liberia's Power Crisis Deepens As Clsg Maintenance, Guinea Disruptions Cut Electricity Supply

MONROVIA — Liberia's fragile electricity system is facing renewed strain as power disruptions in Guinea and scheduled maintenance on the CLSG interconnection line cut into already limited imports.

The immediate pressure stems from a convergence of regional and domestic shocks now hitting the grid simultaneously. The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) confirmed that it has received formal notice from TRANSCO-CLSG of scheduled maintenance on the 225-kilovolt Côte d'Ivoire-Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea (CLSG) interconnection line from March 26 to March 28. The work, set to run daily between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., is expected to significantly constrain electricity flows into Liberia during peak daytime demand.

At the same time, Guinea's national utility, Électricité de Guinée (EDG), is grappling with technical generation challenges, reducing the volume of electricity available for export into the regional grid.

"Power supply to parts of Monrovia and surrounding communities may be interrupted during the maintenance period," LEC said in a public advisory, warning customers to brace for intermittent outages.

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Demand Surge Meets Supply Deficit

The latest disruptions come as Liberia's electricity demand continues to outpace supply, a structural imbalance that energy authorities recently outlined before the Liberian Senate.

LEC Managing Director Mohammed M. Sheriff told lawmakers that national demand has jumped from 92 megawatts to approximately 142 megawatts over the past year, driven largely by the addition of more than 60,000 new customers under an aggressive electrification push.

Yet domestic generation remains below 100 megawatts.

"What we have domestically is less than 100 megawatts available," Sheriff said. "That creates a significant deficit that must be covered through imports."

That reliance is now proving increasingly risky.

Previously, imports from Côte d'Ivoire--delivered through the CLSG line--provided as much as 50 megawatts, helping stabilize supply during peak periods. But recent technical failures within the Ivorian grid forced a reallocation of power inward, cutting Liberia's share to as little as 10 to 15 megawatts.

With Guinea now experiencing generation constraints and the CLSG line undergoing maintenance, Liberia's import buffer is being squeezed from multiple fronts.

Domestic Generation Falls Short

The Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, with an installed capacity of 88 megawatts, is currently producing about 57 megawatts due to seasonal water constraints and maintenance issues affecting at least one turbine.

Thermal generation at the Bushrod Island plant is also underperforming. Although installed capacity stands at 38 megawatts, actual output ranges from 12 to 16 megawatts due to equipment failures and fuel supply challenges.

Combined, Liberia's dependable domestic generation remains insufficient to meet peak demand, leaving the country heavily exposed to external supply shocks.

Infrastructure Constraints and System Losses

Even when power is available, Liberia's aging transmission and distribution network limits its effective delivery.

Much of the grid infrastructure, particularly in Monrovia, has exceeded its operational lifespan, with lines and transformers operating beyond capacity. LEC has acknowledged that these constraints reduce the system's ability to efficiently distribute electricity, contributing to frequent outages.

Technical and commercial losses further weaken the system.

Electricity theft, unpaid bills, and transmission inefficiencies have historically resulted in losses of 30 to 40 percent. While recent enforcement measures have reduced losses, they remain significantly high, undermining both revenue and system performance.

Governance and Financial Pressures

The technical challenges are compounded by institutional and financial weaknesses within LEC.

The state-owned utility has faced repeated governance issues, including leadership turnover and accountability concerns. In 2025, members of LEC's interim management were suspended for failing to declare assets, highlighting ongoing transparency challenges.

Financially, the corporation remains under strain.

Tariffs, approximately $0.24 per kilowatt-hour, do not fully reflect the cost of generation, particularly given reliance on imported fuel. At the same time, widespread non-payment and high system losses have eroded revenue.

LEC recorded losses of over $27 million in 2022, though reforms reduced the deficit to about $18 million in 2023. Despite this improvement, the utility continues to depend heavily on donor funding and government support.

Expansion Without Supply Security

Lawmakers have questioned the expansion of electricity access without corresponding increases in generation capacity. The connection of tens of thousands of new customers has increased demand but also exposed the system's inability to meet it.

Some senators have described the situation as a "demand surge without supply security," warning that continued expansion without infrastructure investment could deepen public frustration.

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Sheriff defended the policy, emphasizing that expanding access remains a national priority.

Geopolitical Undercurrents

The energy strain comes at a sensitive time in Liberia's relations with Guinea, amid tensions over the Sorlumba Port of Entry in Lofa County.

While authorities have not linked the electricity disruptions to the border situation, analysts caution that dependence on cross-border infrastructure introduces geopolitical risk.

"When energy supply chains depend on neighboring countries, technical disruptions can take on broader strategic implications," one analyst noted.

A Structural Crisis, Not a Temporary Shock

LEC maintains that the current disruptions are temporary and necessary for long-term system stability. The corporation says it is working with regional partners to restore normal supply and has urged customers to conserve electricity.

The government has outlined plans to expand generation capacity to 500-700 megawatts by 2030, including a proposed 100-megawatt thermal plant and increased investment in renewable energy. However, these solutions remain medium- to long-term.