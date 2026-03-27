Liberia: Breaching the MDA

Bentol City — Residents of Mance Town in the Gomoshu (Youth Camp) area of Bentol have accused Duncan's Mining Company of neglecting its social responsibilities, citing the lack of basic services nearly two years after mining operations began.

Community members report that the town remains without safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, schools, or healthcare services, despite ongoing daily mining activities. Residents say these conditions expose families to health risks and deprive children of access to education, raising concerns about the company's compliance with its social obligations under Mineral Development Agreements.

"We don't have water here. There is no hand pump, no latrine, and nothing for the people," said resident Peter Johnson, describing the situation as unacceptable given the scale of operations.

According to community leaders, the company made commitments in 2023 to construct a school and clinic and to install safe water sources. Residents say those promises have yet to be fulfilled, resulting in growing frustration within the community. They further allege that repeated complaints to individuals associated with the company have yielded no meaningful response.

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Concerns intensified following a reported workplace incident on March 4, 2026, in which two contractors allegedly died after falling into a mining pit. Workers have also raised issues about safety and labor conditions, citing inadequate protective equipment, poor welfare support, and low wages.

"We are living in very hard conditions -- no safety gear, no clean water, no contracts, and no health support," one worker said. Another worker, Abel S. Tarr, claimed that some workers rely on unsafe water sources, including mining pits.

The situation in Mance Town reflects broader national concerns regarding oversight of concession companies, environmental protection, community development, and labor standards in Liberia's extractive sector. Residents are calling for stronger government enforcement to ensure companies meet their legal and social obligations.

As of press time, attempts to obtain comments from Duncan's Mining Company and Sinoe County Senator Crayton O. Duncan, whom residents have linked to the company, were unsuccessful.