Liberia: Drop Frivolous Charges Against Journalists

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) strongly condemns the recent writ of summons issued by the Guthrie Magisterial Court in Gbah Jarkel, Bomi County, targeting two broadcast journalists from Trust FM - Mr. Varney Williams and Mr. William Kromah.

The journalists have been summoned to appear before the court on Friday, 27 March 2026, at 8:00 A.M., to answer to allegations of "Criminal Libel" and "Violation of Privacy."

The PUL categorically rejects these charges as unfounded and urges Associate Magistrate Jawollay G. Reed to dismiss them without delay.

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The complaint - filed by Mr. Varney D. Foday, Deputy Security Director of Mano Oil Palm Company - alleges that journalist Varney Williams took and disseminated his photograph on social media without consent, and further shared it with colleague journalist William Kromah, allegedly resulting in public ridicule and reputational harm.

It is deeply troubling that the Court would issue such a writ against journalists who were fulfilling their duty to report accurately and responsibly on an ongoing legal matter involving their complainant.

Notably, Mr. Foday, along with private security associates Thomas Teah, Levi Kandakai, and Samuel Dennis, was ordered arrested by the Madina Magisterial Court in Madina Town, Garwula District, Grand Cape Mount County, on 21 March 2026.

They were charged with "Reckless Burning," "Criminal Trespass," "Theft of Property," and "Criminal Conspiracy" following a complaint brought by the Republic of Liberia, by and through private prosecutor Bendu Kandakai. Proceedings are currently before Stipendiary Magistrate, Atty. Milton Fahnbulleh.

The PUL emphasizes that the legal action taken by the Guthrie Magisterial Court against journalists reporting on the documented criminal proceedings against Mr. Foday constitutes not only a grave judicial misstep but also a direct attack on press freedom in Liberia. Such actions must be reversed without hesitation.

PUL President Julius Kanubah underscores: "There is no law that prohibits journalists from taking or utilizing publicly available photographs - including those of Mr. Varney D. Foday, who has been ordered arrested by a court of law on serious charges of reckless burning, criminal trespass, theft of property, and criminal conspiracy - allegations amounting to a financial loss of over five thousand United States dollars (US$2,410 and L$638,800)."

The PUL calls on Associate Magistrate Jawollay Reed and the Guthrie Magisterial Court to recognize the lack of sound legal basis for these proceedings and to refrain from entertaining a case that seeks to intimidate journalists and undermine public accountability.

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"As a private security officer providing public services at a government-sanctioned oil palm company, Mr. Foday is already facing serious misdemeanor charges before another court of law. To pursue charges against journalists for reporting on these developments, and for using images pertinent to the story, is both unreasonable and unjustifiable," PUL President Kanubah asserts.

The PUL remains unwavering in its commitment to defending press freedom and calls for an immediate end to all forms of judicial harassment targeting members of the media in Liberia.-Press release.