Liberia: 'We Will Protect the Resources of Our Country'

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has vowed that his Administration will do all within its authority to protect Liberia's natural resources.

"This Administration is committed to making sure that we protect the resources of our country," the President remarked.

President Boakai made the commitment today when he addressed the opening session of the third Cabinet Meeting of 2026, held under the theme: "Positioning Liberia for Mineral-Led Development and National Prosperity: Governance, Growth, and Accountability in Liberia's Mineral Sector."

This meeting focused on Strengthening Governance and Legal Frameworks for the Mining Sector, Finalization of Gold Refinery Regulation, and Updates of the Exploration Regulation Office of the Director General, as well as the Development of a New Mining Law and Finalization of General Mining Regulations; and also Institutional Reforms and Sector Formalization by Amendment of the Whistleblower Act to incentivize reporting and combat smuggling, and a Framework for the Formalization of the ASM Sector.

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The Chair of the Cabinet and President of the Republic asserted that one of the Government's biggest challenges to protecting Liberia's resources is limited transparency in the mining sector. "Often, we do not fully know what resources are being extracted. While companies may declare iron ore, other valuable minerals may also be involved," the Liberian leader noted.

He cautioned that this is why emphasis must be placed on investing in training Liberians in critical fields such as geology, mining engineering, and resource management. He opined that strengthening local expertise will ensure that scrupulous monitoring activities are carried out effectively to protect national interests.

The President admonished Cabinet members to interrogate themselves on how Liberians are benefiting from the exploration of the country's natural resources.

Said President Boakai, "As we examine resource exploitation, we must always ask: how are our people benefiting? Issues such as water pollution and environmental degradation are serious concerns."

He noted that previous mining agreements that failed to account for infrastructure development have made it difficult for Liberia to realize the full potential of its natural resources.

"We must also recognize the realities of agreements signed by previous administrations. Infrastructure challenges, such as those involving the road to Tubmanburg, are often tied to mining concessions that anticipated heavy transportation of minerals," the President observed.

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The President, however, made clear that his Administration will not make excuses for failing to transform the system. He clarified, "We're not going to say this is how we met it, and this is how it is going to be forever," acknowledging that government is continuity.

He therefore urged the Cabinet to honor those commitments while ensuring better outcomes for the Liberian people.

He added that while the Government may seek to push for improvements, it must also be reasonable in recognizing that investors operate within agreements that allow them to make profits.

Drawing on global best practices in resource management, he added that the Government now has the opportunity to improve the management of the country's natural resources for the benefit of Liberia.

The President urged the Cabinet to redirect its focus to how global practices can be applied in Liberia.

At the same time, President Boakai stressed the need for strengthening local government accountability. He stated that, at the local level, governance structures exist but are often ineffective.

The President further noted that while some believe local officials are less corrupt -- a perception he attributed to limited scrutiny -- the reality is that some may be involved in illegal activities, including unauthorized mining.

In conclusion, President Boakai maintained that the ultimate responsibility lies with the central government.

He said Liberia is fortunate to have abundant natural resources, assuring that his Government will strive to manage them wisely.