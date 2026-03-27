Liberia: NCD Commends Chief Justice Gbeisay for Appointment of Visually Impaired Lawyer

Monrovia — The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) has commended Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. for appointing Atty. Joshua Shadrach, a member of the disabled community, as Public Defender.

The appointment is being described as a significant milestone in Liberia's justice system, as Atty. Shadrach is reportedly the country's first visually impaired lawyer to hold such a senior position within the judiciary. While efforts have been made in recent years to promote inclusion, the NCD noted that opportunities for persons with disabilities in high-level public roles remain limited.

Speaking on Thursday at the Ministry of Information, Acting Executive Director of the NCD, Dr. J. Aaron Wright Sr., praised the Chief Justice's decision, calling it a meaningful step toward advancing inclusion and representation in the justice sector. He urged other public institutions to follow what he described as a positive example.

Dr. Wright said the appointment reflects a shift from policy commitments to tangible action, emphasizing that representation of persons with disabilities must extend beyond rhetoric.

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Providing an update on the Commission's operations, Dr. Wright outlined key developments since assuming leadership following the suspension of former Executive Director Samuel Sumo Dean Sr. in December 2025 over allegations of mismanagement.

He explained that an initial institutional assessment revealed significant structural and operational deficiencies that limited the Commission's effectiveness.

In response, the NCD established an emergency technical team to develop a Strategic Plan for 2026-2029. The plan has been validated by stakeholders and is awaiting official launch. Despite limited resources, Dr. Wright noted that the Commission has already begun implementing priority actions.

These include the establishment of new units and departments with support from volunteer consultants, the rollout of a nationwide needs and verification assessment across all 15 counties, and the formation of a partnership with the International Labour Organization to support skills development and empowerment initiatives in seven counties.

He also disclosed that capacity assessments and vetting of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities have been conducted to strengthen institutional performance and service delivery nationwide.