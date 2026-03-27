Liberia: Clarification and Retraction Statement - Report On Bea Mountain Mining

Monrovia — The New Dawn newspaper wishes to issue a formal clarification and retraction regarding the story published on Thursday, March 26, 2026, entitled "Workers Resign Amid Alleged HR Abuses at Bea Mountain Mining."

Following a thorough internal review, the Editorial Board determined that reporter Edwin Khakie misled the editorial team by claiming he had personally interviewed Ms. Peterlyn Bropleh, a claim he has since admitted was false. Further investigation also revealed that the report contained inaccurate and misleading assertions, including unfounded allegations of a poor working environment at the Turkish mining company.

As a result, the Editorial Board has concluded that the published story was false, misleading, and failed to meet the standards of ethical journalism upheld by The New Dawn. Consequently, the publication has been taken down, and Mr. Khakie has been suspended for three months without pay, pending further action.

In addition, he has been instructed to issue a formal letter of apology to Ms. Peterlyn Bropleh, Bea Mountain, and the management of The New Dawn Newspaper. This apology will be published as part of our commitment to accountability.

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The New Dawn reassures the public of its unwavering dedication to truth, accuracy, and responsible journalism.

Letter below:

Letter of Public Apology

From: Edwin N. Khakie

Monrovia, Liberia

March 27, 2026

To:

Ms. Peterling Bropleh and Family

The Management of Bea Mountain Company

The Management of The New Dawn Newspaper

The General Public

I write to formally apologize for the inaccurate information contained in my recent report published in The New Dawn Newspaper titled "Workers Resign Amid Alleged HR Abuses at Bea Mountain Mining." Upon review, I acknowledge that the article incorrectly implied that I personally interviewed Ms. Peterling Bropleh, which was not the case.

I accept full responsibility for this professional error. As a journalist, I recognize that accuracy, verification, and fairness are fundamental to credible reporting, and in this instance, I failed to meet those standards.

To Ms. Peterling Bropleh and her family, I extend my sincere and unreserved apology for any confusion, distress, or inconvenience this report may have caused. It was never my intention to misrepresent facts or involve your name in a manner that could cause discomfort.

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I also apologize to the Management of Bea Mountain Company, the Management of New Dawn, and Editorial Board of The New Dawn Newspaper for any reputational concern this error may have caused. I regret the breach of trust and the potential impact on the newspaper's professional credibility.

To the general public, I apologize for publishing information that was not sufficiently verified. I recognize the responsibility journalists bear in providing accurate and reliable information, particularly on matters of national importance.

This incident has served as a significant professional lesson. I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accuracy, and professionalism in my work and assure all concerned that such an error will not be repeated.

Respectfully,

Edwin N. Khakie

Reporter, The New Dawn Newspaper

Monrovia, Liberia