Liberia: Chico Resumes Lofa Parking Road Project

China Henan International Cooperation (CHICO) has resumed work on the long-delayed Lofa Parking Road project in Gbarnga, bringing relief to residents and traders after weeks of complaints about heavy dust, health risks, and disruption to business activities.

The return of the construction team follows growing public concern and media reports highlighting the community's hardship due to the abandoned stretch of road.

The situation at Lofa Parking had drawn national attention after thick dust clouds from the unfinished road began affecting daily life, exposing residents to respiratory risks and making transportation difficult.

Traders said customers avoided the area, motorcyclists struggled with poor visibility, and families living near the road feared long-term health effects, especially for children and the elderly.

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With construction equipment now back on site, work has resumed, and the once-neglected road is gradually taking shape.

Residents say the development shows that community complaints and media attention can push authorities and contractors to act.

"We are happy they have returned," one trader said. "The dust was too much for us. It was affecting our health and our business. Now we can see progress again."

Another resident praised both the Government of Liberia and the Ministry of Public Works for responding to the situation, noting that the delay had placed a heavy burden on families who depend on roadside trade for survival.

"We want to thank the government and CHICO for listening to the people," he said. "All we wanted was for the work to continue so we can live and do business in a safe place."

For several weeks, the unfinished road created serious economic and health challenges in the area.

Many traders reported losing customers, while residents complained of persistent coughing and eye irritation from the dust.

Community members say the delay showed the impact infrastructure problems can have on ordinary citizens.

Since work resumed, early improvements are visible. Dust levels have decreased in active work zones, traffic is becoming more orderly, and business activity is slowly returning to normal.

Residents say they are hopeful but remain cautious, calling on the Ministry of Public Works to ensure the project is completed this time.

The return of CHICO is now seen as an example of how public pressure, media coverage, and community advocacy can influence national development projects.

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Observers say the situation highlights the importance of accountability in infrastructure projects, especially when they directly affect citizens' health and livelihoods.

For the people of Lofa Parking, the message is clear: development must not only begin -- it must be completed.