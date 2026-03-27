Liberia: Govt Launches Nat'l Action Plan to Slash Maternal, Newborn Deaths

The Government of Liberia has officially launched a comprehensive National Action Plan aimed at drastically reducing maternal and newborn mortality, signaling renewed national commitment to safeguarding the lives of women and children across the country.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Assistant Minister of State George Marshall described the initiative as one of the administration's key national priorities focused on protecting vulnerable populations and strengthening Liberia's healthcare system.

According to him, despite progress made over the years, maternal and newborn deaths remain a serious public health concern requiring urgent, coordinated, and sustained intervention.

"The government remains fully committed to protecting the lives of mothers and children," Marshall said. "This action plan outlines clear priorities designed to deliver measurable results annually and significantly reduce maternal and newborn mortality within three and a half years."

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Strengthening Healthcare Delivery

Central to the new initiative is improving Liberia's referral system by enhancing transportation, communication, and timely access to emergency medical care factors often linked to preventable maternal and neonatal deaths.

The Ministry of Health (Liberia) will lead implementation of the plan, supported by performance review mechanisms intended to ensure accountability and track progress nationwide.

Marshall emphasized that the initiative reflects lessons gathered during nationwide engagements, including concerns raised by communities about shortages of health workers, volunteers, and maternal health services.

He disclosed that the government is working to support mothers, recognize midwives and nurses, and address staffing challenges within the healthcare sector.

"This is one of the President's special projects," he noted. "Very soon, we expect major improvements in volunteer support and nursing services across the country."

"Boots on Ground" Strategy

Delivering welcome remarks, Assistant Minister for Preventive Services Cuallau J. Howe described the initiative as more than a policy announcement, calling it a national movement anchored on collective responsibility.

Launched under the theme "Boots on Ground, All Hands on Deck," the plan introduces a 365-day action approach focused on practical interventions rather than policy declarations alone.

"We are not merely launching an initiative, we are launching renewed hope," Howe said. "Preventing maternal and neonatal deaths requires action beyond office walls. Every institution, community, and individual must be mobilized."

He stressed that maternal health is a national imperative, urging cross-sector collaboration to ensure that no woman or newborn dies from preventable causes.

The Ministry reaffirmed its national slogan: "Every mother matters and every birth counts."

Confronting a National Health Challenge

Health authorities disclosed that Liberia continues to face one of the highest maternal mortality burdens in Sub-Saharan Africa, with hundreds of maternal deaths recorded per 100,000 live births.

Although nearly 80 percent of women now deliver in health facilities, officials revealed that a significant number of deaths still occur within those same facilities highlighting challenges related to quality of care, readiness of services, and timely medical response.

Leading causes of maternal deaths include:

Postpartum hemorrhage

Hypertensive disorders

Sepsis

Complications from unsafe abortions

Newborn deaths, meanwhile, are largely linked to infections, prematurity, low birth weight, poor hygiene practices, and inadequate newborn care.

Health experts also pointed to contributing factors such as adolescent pregnancy, low family planning uptake, poverty, limited education, and long distances to health facilities in rural communities.

"These realities demand urgent national action," officials stated, emphasizing the need for improved accountability, equity, and quality healthcare delivery.

Hospitals and Partners Pledge Support

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chief Medical Officer Francis Tamba of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center pledged the institution's full support for the initiative.

Dr. Tamba noted that directing more pregnancies toward supervised health facility deliveries would significantly reduce complications and ease pressure on tertiary hospitals.

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"For too long, Liberia has struggled with unacceptable maternal and neonatal statistics," he said. "Economic progress is not measured only by wealth or education, but by how well a country protects its mothers and children."

He called for stronger community engagement, improved communication between healthcare workers and families, and expansion of equitable healthcare financing mechanisms, including ongoing efforts toward a national health insurance system.

Toward Universal Health Coverage

Officials say the National Action Plan represents a major step toward achieving universal health coverage and aligning Liberia with global maternal and child health targets.

By combining policy reforms, community engagement, improved infrastructure, and healthcare workforce support, the government aims to ensure safer pregnancies and healthier newborn outcomes nationwide.

Closing the ceremony, representatives reaffirmed the administration's national development message:

"May God bless us all as we think Liberia, love Liberia, and build Liberia."