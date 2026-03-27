Representatives Ellen Attoh Wreh of Margibi and Nerkeh Gaye of Nimba County told newsmen that lawmakers are consulting and considering cutting their 1st Legislative Break owing to the Guinea- Liberia's border dispute. Rep. Ellen Attoh Wreh said, "calling for a return to session is because the security of our people is paramount." "We must act in line with Article 4 of our Constitution, which ensures the protection of Liberia's territorial integrity."

Article 4 of the Liberian Constitution clearly states: "The Republic shall, when deemed appropriate, enact laws to protect and preserve Liberian borders." With tensions running high, the government, led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, was determined to handle the situation diplomatically. The President had already engaged his Guinean counterpart, Mamady Doumbouya, in urgent talks, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolution.

It may be recalled; Diplomatic efforts were ramping up. The Mano River Union (MRU), a regional bloc comprising Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Côte d'Ivoire, called an emergency meeting to address the tensions. In Conakry, Guinea's capital; leaders from the three countries vowed to resolve disputes through dialogue. "We are committed to peace in our region," said a joint statement from the summit.

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Meanwhile, Article 38 of the Constitution grants the President power to convene extraordinary sessions "whenever the national interest so requires. Also, lawmakers can essentially call themselves back. As lawmakers prepared to reconvene, citizens took to social media since Wednesday, demanding action. "Protect our land!" tweeted @LiberiaFirst. "Diplomacy now!" urged @PeaceInOurTime.

However, lawmakers have applauded the diplomatic efforts but frowned at Milton Blayee former Gen. Butt naked for talking about been vigilante and War

Political pundits are arguing that Guinea-Liberia's border incident highlighted Liberia's ongoing challenges in securing its borders, a legacy of years of conflict and instability. But it also showcased the government's commitment to dialogue. As one diplomat put it, "This is a reminder that in West Africa, cooperation is key."

Accordingly to the constitution, in order for the lawmakers from the House and the senate to return to session; one-fourth of the total membership of each house ( House and Senate) will sign a petition of extension; and then after getting the petition with 1/4 signatures from each house, the President is required to issue a proclamation summoning the Legislature into extraordinary session.