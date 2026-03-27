Liberia: Us-Based Liberian Accuses Judge of Unauthorized Work in Bridge Dispute

A dispute has emerged in Bong County District #5 over the construction of a key rural bridge, after a US-based Liberian, Veronica Rennie, accused a sitting judge of resuming work on the project without her approval.

Madam Rennie, a former District Five representative candidate, alleges that Boima Kontoe restarted construction of the Tumata bridge in Suakoko District without consulting her, despite her role as the project's initiator. She has warned that she will pursue legal action upon her return to Liberia if the matter is not resolved.

The bridge, located in Tumata, is regarded by residents as a vital link connecting several communities to nearby towns, including Gbarnga. Its construction began in 2023 following repeated appeals from locals seeking safer and more reliable access, particularly during the rainy season when movement becomes difficult.

Speaking about the latest developments, Ms. Rennie expressed disappointment at what she described as an "unexpected" move by someone she considers a close family associate.

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She said she had already announced plans to return to Liberia later this year to continue the project, which she estimates is between 50% and 60% complete.

According to her, construction materials are already on site and preparations had been made to resume work upon her arrival, expected around May.

She insists that any continuation of the project should involve her directly, given her role in initiating and mobilizing support for the bridge.

"This project was started in response to the people's needs," she said, emphasizing that the bridge is intended to improve access to markets, schools and healthcare services for communities in the area.

Madam Rennie has now called on Judge Kontoe to immediately halt any ongoing work and engage her in discussions before proceeding further.

She maintains that continuing the project without consultation undermines both her efforts and the principles of coordination in community development initiatives.

However, efforts to obtain a response from Judge Kontoe have so far been unsuccessful, calls and messages sent via WhatsApp were not answered.

Additionally, reports suggest that he is currently in the United States and may have been approached by residents of Tumata and surrounding communities to help restart the stalled project.

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The situation highlights the complexities that can arise in community-driven development efforts, particularly when multiple stakeholders become involved.

While some residents are said to be eager to see the bridge completed as soon as possible, the dispute raises questions about ownership, coordination and accountability in such projects.

Residents of Tumata and neighboring villages, have told the Daily Observer that their main priority remains the completion of the bridge.

The structure is expected to significantly improve mobility, boost local trade and reduce the isolation of communities that have long struggled with poor road infrastructure.

Despite the tensions, Madam Rennie expressed gratitude to community members for their continued support and patience.

A native of Gboduoi, she urged residents to remain calm as the situation unfolds, assuring them of her commitment to seeing the project completed.

Meanwhile, attention is likely to turn to how the matter is resolved -- whether through dialogue or legal channels -- and what it means for the future of community-led infrastructure development in Liberia.