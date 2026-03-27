Nigeria: Insecurity - U.S. Congressman Riley Moore Renews Calls for Decentralised Police Force

27 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nkiruka Nnorom

United States Congressman, Riley Moore, has reiterated his call for decentralisation of Nigeria's police force to allow state governments to take more responsibility for local security.

He made the call in a post on X, yesterday, urging the Federal Government to step up action to protect its citizens, particularly those from the Middle Belt, who have been at the center of Islamic extremists killing.

Congressman Moore had taken a proactive role in addressing security issues in Nigeria, focusing heavily on the persecution of Christians and the rise of extremism, largely aligning with the policy agenda of President Donald Trump. As of early 2026, he led investigations, introduced legislation, and demanded direct accountability from the Nigerian government.

As part of his efforts to address insecurity, he led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Nigeria to investigate violence affecting Christian communities, meeting with victims, religious leaders, and high-level Nigerian government officials.

Moore advocated the reinstatement of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern due to alleged widespread persecution of Christians, a designation made by Trump on October 31, 2025.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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