Liberia: Civil Society Demands Overhaul of Liberia's Drug Strategy Amid Accountability Concerns

A growing controversy is unfolding over Liberia's national response to drug abuse, as the Global Action for Sustainable Development (GASD) formally calls for a sweeping audit and structural overhaul of the country's anti-drug framework, raising serious questions about accountability, coordination, and impact.

In a submission to the General Auditing Commission (GAC), GASD presented findings from an Independent Impact Evaluation conducted in partnership with Infoquest.

The report reviews activities of the Multi-Sectoral Steering Committee (MSSC) on Drug Abuse and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) between January 2024 and June 2025.

The findings, while acknowledging government efforts, paint a troubling picture of a system struggling to translate funding and political will into measurable outcomes.

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Millions Allocated, But Where Are the Results?

According to the evaluation, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning disbursed US$1.43 million to support the national drug response.

Speaking to reporters ,Mr. Koryor highlighted the allocations breakdown with the Ministry of Youth and sports receiving the highest in the tune of US$515,552 while Health Ministry received US$500,000 and the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency with the lowest of US$414,454 respectively.

He said these funds were mobilized following Joseph Nyuma Boakai's declaration of substance abuse as a national public health emergency in January 2024, a move widely seen as a turning point in acknowledging Liberia's escalating drug crisis.

GASD through the report argues that despite reported activities such as law enforcement training, community awareness campaigns, and rehabilitation programs, there is insufficient evidence to demonstrate real impact.

A System "Not Delivering"

GASD's Executive Director, James Koryor, did not mince words:

"The current system is not delivering the level of coordination, accountability, and measurable impact required to effectively address the crisis."

According to Koryor, The report identifies deep structural weaknesses, namely:

Poor documentation and inconsistent reporting formats and Weak monitoring and evaluation systems. Others include:

Inadequate and unreliable data collection,

Absence of baseline data for measuring progress and Limited inter-agency coordination among others.

Perhaps most critically, the evaluation highlights a disconnect between reported activities and actual outcomes, making it difficult to determine whether interventions are reducing drug dependency rates or improving recovery outcomes.

Transparency and Financial Oversight in Question

One of the most controversial aspects of the report is its focus on financial accountability.

Despite over a million dollars in public funds being disbursed, GASD Boss said the report also discovered among other things

Limited financial reporting across, implementing agencies,Weak or inconsistent audit mechanisms and

Insufficient transparency in fund utilization.

These findings have fueled calls for the GAC to conduct a full-scale forensic audit, a move that could have political and institutional ramifications if mismanagement is uncovered.

Civil Society Sidelined

The report also raises concerns about governance and inclusivity, noting that civil society organizations (CSOs) often key players in grassroots drug prevention and rehabilitation were largely excluded from both planning and reporting processes.

Analysts say this exclusion may have weakened community-level implementation and reduced public trust.

Globally, studies from bodies such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime show that community-based interventions significantly improve recovery outcomes, particularly in low-income countries where state capacity is limited.

A Radical Recommendation: Scrap the MSSC

In its most far-reaching recommendation, GASD calls for the dissolution of the current MSSC structure, arguing that it has failed to deliver a coherent and results-driven response.

Instead, the organization proposes the creation of a National Coordinating Secretariat reporting directly to the presidency, aimed at centralizing authority and improving accountability.

Such a move, however, is likely to spark debate among policymakers, with critics warning that centralization could either streamline decision-making or concentrate power without guaranteeing reform.

Liberia's Drug Crisis in Context

Liberia's struggle with substance abuse is not new.

The country's post-civil war recovery has been marked by high youth unemployment, urban poverty, and weak health systems, all of which contribute to vulnerability to drug use.

Recent regional estimates suggest that West Africa is experiencing rising consumption of synthetic drugs, including tramadol and methamphetamine, with youth disproportionately affected.

In Liberia, anecdotal evidence and local surveys indicate increasing drug use among urban youth, though the absence of reliable national data highlighted in the GASD report makes precise measurement difficult.

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Between Reform and Political Risk

While GASD insists its recommendations are constructive and evidence-based, the report places the government in a delicate position.

On one hand, accepting an audit and restructuring could restore public confidence and attract international support.

On the other, it risks exposing institutional weaknesses and potential mismanagement within key agencies.

For now, the spotlight shifts to the GAC and the Boakai administration, as stakeholders await whether the call for accountability will translate into action or become another chapter in Liberia's ongoing governance challenges.

A Test of Political Will

Ultimately, the controversy underscores a broader issue: whether Liberia can move from emergency declarations to measurable results.

As GASD concludes, the stakes are high:

Strengthening systems, improving transparency, and ensuring evidence-based interventions are not just policy goals they are essential to reversing a crisis that continues to affect thousands of Liberian youths.

Whether this moment leads to meaningful reform or entrenched resistance may define the future of Liberia's fight against drug abuse.