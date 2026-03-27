Liberia: LDEA Arrests Over 600 Suspects, Seizes Illicit Substances Worth Over L$652m Within Five Months

Monrovia — The Deputy Director General for Administration of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Ernest T. Tarpeh, has disclosed that the agency arrested more than 600 individuals and confiscated illicit drugs valued at over L$652M within the past five months.

Mr. Tarpeh, who reaffirmed the LDEA's commitment to intensifying efforts against drug trafficking and abuse, which he described as a major threat to Liberia's youth, also disclosed that prior to the ongoing crackdown, the current leadership took over the seizure of drugs estimated at over US$4M.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, March 25 during a program organized by the Advocacy on Drug Prevention and Control Office of the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, held in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

The event brought together stakeholders from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Health, civil society organizations and the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), among others.

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"In the last five months, we have detained more than 600 persons linked to drug-related activities and confiscated drugs worth over four million United States dollars," Mr. Tarpeh stated.

He called on the public to support the fight against drugs by providing information on dealers, traffickers and illegal substances, emphasizing that the fight cannot be won by the LDEA alone.

"We urge Liberians to work with us by reporting suspicious activities, including information about traffickers and even our own officers," he added.

Mr. Tarpeh highlighted persistent challenges, particularly Liberia's porous borders, noting that more than 100 border points remain without adequate security presence.

He warned that traffickers continue to exploit these gaps to move drugs across the country. "You can easily cross into Liberia from neighboring countries without passing through proper security checks," he said, stressing the need for a more coordinated and holistic response.

He further noted that the fight against drugs is being waged on multiple fronts, including dismantling supply networks and addressing internal and external resistance to enforcement efforts.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Tarpeh expressed optimism that sustained efforts could significantly reduce drug prevalence in Liberia, even if total eradication remains unlikely.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Nathaniel B. Walker, Political Advisor to the ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah, praised the collaboration between the LDEA and the Ministry of Health.

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Delivering remarks on behalf of the Ambassador, Dr. Walker said the initiative reflects ECOWAS' continued commitment to supporting member states in addressing drug abuse through prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

He noted that the ECOWAS Commission has intensified support to countries in the region through its Drug Prevention and Control Division, including the renovation and equipping of treatment centers.

According to him, between 2022 and 2026, ECOWAS renovated and equipped five drug treatment and rehabilitation centers across West Africa, including one in Klay Town, Bomi County.

"The new facility in Klay Town forms part of a growing regional network aimed at strengthening recovery and resilience for people affected by drug use," he said.