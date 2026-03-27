Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Vows Impeachment Campaign If Boakai Fails to Probe Border Mining Allegation

Monrovia — Liberian People's Party political leader and former Solicitor General, Tiawan Saye Gongloe, has warned that he will launch a campaign to impeach President Joseph Boakai if the government fails to investigate allegations of illegal mining along the Liberia-Guinea border.

Speaking at the Centennial Pavilion--near the grave of former President William V. S. Tubman and the Providence Baptist Church, where Liberia's constitution was adopted--Gongloe framed his remarks as a call for accountability and national duty.

"If President Boakai does not act, then he is complicit, and I will launch a campaign for his impeachment. I'm very serious about it," Gongloe said.

He stressed that Liberia, still recovering from the effects of civil war, cannot afford instability fueled by corruption and greed.

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"We will not allow anyone to undermine the stability of Liberia. We are still trying to rebuild our country," he said.

Gongloe alleged that individuals within the government are exploiting natural resources in disputed border waters without Guinea's consent--an act he described as a violation of international law.

"The cause that we have heard unofficially is that some people in this government were mining gold and diamonds in that water. It's a violation of international law," he said, warning that such actions could spark conflict between the two countries.

He emphasized that government should serve the people, not enrich officials.

"Government is meant for the people. It is about service--not filling pockets. It is a place to serve, not to steal," he said.

Gongloe urged President Boakai to take decisive action, even offering to serve on a special commission to investigate the matter.

"Even if he wants to put me on a special commission, I am prepared. We must get to the bottom of this. It is a national duty," he added.

He warned that failure to act would implicate the president.

"If he fails, then he is part of it. We will hold him accountable and launch a campaign for his impeachment. I am seeking the support of the Liberian people," Gongloe said.

Drawing on history, Gongloe recalled President Tubman's decision in the early years of Guinea's independence to avoid war despite French support to reclaim disputed territory.

According to Gongloe, Tubman chose peace and African solidarity over conflict, declaring that no Liberian or Guinean blood should be shed over land disputes.

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He added that Tubman further strengthened ties by offering Guinea access to the Free Port of Monrovia during a French naval blockade.

For Gongloe, this history underscores the enduring bond between Liberia and Guinea.

"I strongly believe that Guinea and Liberia will never fight," he said, cautioning, however, that reckless actions by officials could jeopardize that peace.

"Guinea may have overreacted, but what is the cause? The cause is that some people in this government were mining gold and diamonds in that water," he said.

Describing the alleged mining as "an act of treason," Gongloe insisted that anyone found culpable must be held accountable.

"Anyone who violated international law and brought Liberia and Guinea close to conflict must face justice. If it is a minister, that minister should be dismissed. If it is someone in another branch of government, that person should be prosecuted," he said.

The escalating border tension began when Guinean soldiers seized equipment belonging to BK Consultancy, a Liberian company accused of mining sand in the Makona River. The company had been contracted to carry out construction work in Lofa County.

According to reports, Guinean authorities claimed the company's activities were illegal, asserting that the river falls within Guinea's territory. The Government of Liberia has since suspended all mining activities in the area while pursuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute.