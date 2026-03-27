Liberia: Benoni Urey, Others Rally Around Ambassador Kemayah and Family After His Mother's Death

Monrovia — A rare moment of unity that cuts across political lines has set the pace, as some of Liberia's most prominent political figures have converged in sympathy with former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., following the death of his mother, the late Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah Larmie.

Among those leading the latest wave of condolences is Benoni Wilfred Urey, Political Leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), who paid a solemn visit to Ambassador Kemayah's residence over the weekend.

Mr. Urey who spent considerable time with Ambassador Kemayah and his bereaved family, described the loss as "deeply personal and profoundly painful," while emphasizing the importance of standing with one another in times of grief.

"Beyond politics, we are Liberians first," Urey said, during the visit. "This is a moment to share in sorrow and to offer strength to a brother who has served this country with distinction."

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He further committed to his full participation in all funeral activities, assuring Ambassador Kemayah of being with him through his period of mourning his beloved mother; stressing "I will be with you the whole day of the funeral of our late mother".

Former Foreign Minister, Ambassador Kemayah for his part, welcomed Mr. Benoni Wilfred Urey at his residence and expressed thanks and appreciation to him, stating "my family and I are grateful to you, my dear friend and brother, Mr. Urey for the thought and visiting me at my residence in empathy and solidarity with the Kemayah Family and me for the unfortunate passing of my beloved mother, Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah Larmie and the very painful circumstances she had to endure as a consequence of the relentless persecution against me only and only because of my political affiliation with the 25th President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah".

Ambassador Kemayah further commended Mr. Urey for his commitment to spend the day of the funeral with him and fully participate in all of the activities of his mother's funeral on Friday, April 10, 2026.

An Outpouring of National Support

Benoni Urey's visit is among a series of high-profile condolences extended to Ambassador Kemayah since the passing of his mother on March 11.

Former President George Manneh Weah was among the earliest dignitaries to visit Kemayah family.

Former President George Manneh Weah was among the earliest dignitaries to visit Former Foreign Minister Kemayah and family. During his visit, Weah emphasized the enduring nature of family bonds and urged the former foreign minister to remain strong in the face of such an irreplaceable loss.

Also paying their respect were some former senior government officials, lawmakers, diplomats, prelates, executives of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, the Vice Chair and members of the Board of Trustees of the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary as well as some political leaders from across the spectrum.

Sources close to the family confirmed that some representatives of the current administration, members of the Legislature, and Liberia's diplomatic corps have all expressed condolences, either through personal visits, verbal or written messages of condolence to former Foreign Minister Kemayah and family.

A senior official of the current Government, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the wave of sympathy as "a reflection of the esteem in which Ambassador Kemayah is held nationally and internationally."

Circumstances Surrounding Her Passing

Family sources disclosed that Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah Larmie passed away at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Monrovia on the night of this past national decoration day.

According to a source close to the family and some community members who spoke on condition of anonymity, she was hypotensive prior to the situation, but after receiving trauma and shock from her very harsh awakening from sleep in the early hours of the morning and witnessing the search of the residence of her son, Ambassador Kemayah, in Paynesville, including her place of stay in the same residence as she had gone in early June of 2025 to spend some time with her son, Ambassador Kemayah and his arrest, her health situation kept worsening up to her death asserting that "since Ma-Watta personally experienced the very traumatic search of former Foreign Minister Kemayah's residence, including her place of stay and the arrest of her son, Ambassador Kemayah, she never recovered from the effects of the shock and trauma from the incident and continued going downhill up to her death on this gone decoration day", the source close to the family emphasized.

Her death has been described by family members as a great loss, not only to the Kemayah family, but also to the wider community, where she was known for her humility, strength, and dedication to family values.

According what the Kemayah Family has released, funeral rites for the late Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah Larmie will be held on Friday, April 10, 2026 at 9:00a.m. prompt with the removal of the body of Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah Larmie from the Samuel A. Stryker Funeral Home and taken to the Historic Providence Baptist Church on Ashmun Street, Monrovia, Liberia, where the Funeral Service will begin at 9:30a.m. precisely. Following the funeral service on Friday, April 10, 2026 at the Historic Providence Baptist Church, the body of Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah Larmie will immediately be taken to the Kaiser Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Brewerville, Montserrado County on the same day, where she will be buried. Right after the burial of Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah Larmie, loveones, friends, neighbors, community members, sympathizers, guests and well-wishers will all join the Kemayah, Larmie, Golanyon, Otis Mason, Charyoe, Karngba, Bundoedu, Kpaemalo and affiliated Families at the St. Gabriel Catholic Parish Hall in Brewerville, Montserrado County for the Repast in honor, respect and loving memory of the Late Ma-Watta Kumba Soliyah Larmie.

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As preparations intensify, the continuous flow of sympathizers underscores a message, one of unity, compassion, and shared humanity, transcending political affiliations in honor of a life remembered.

For Ambassador Kemayah, the days ahead remain heavy with grief, but also strengthened by the visible solidarity of a nation standing with him in mourning.