Liberia Drugs Agency Ganta Detachment Arrests Suspect With Tramadol Haul At Ganta Checkpoint

Ganta, Liberia — Officers of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Ganta Detachment arrested a 23-year-old man on March 22 for smuggling a large quantity of Tramadol from Guinea through the Yekepa Border.

The suspect was intercepted at the Ganta Checkpoint while traveling in a truck toward Monrovia.

Daniel Saye, a resident of Sanniquellie in Nimba County, was initially found with five strips and five tablets of the narcotic.

A deeper search at LDEA Headquarters the following day uncovered an additional 35 packs.

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At a press conference on March 25, Nimba County Commander Buster Jolon explained that Saye had been instructed by a contact in Guinea, known only as "One Last Zoe," to transport the Tramadol into Liberia via an official port of entry.

Saye faces charges of unlawful possession, transportation and importation of narcotics. Investigators plan to forward his case to court.

The street value of the seized drugs totals US$5,764.50, equivalent to over 1,066,500 Liberian Dollars.

Commander Jolon noted that the press conference followed a thorough search completed late Monday evening.

"We couldn't beat the press deadline then and we needed to finalize the investigation and charges first," he added.

He emphasized LDEA's ongoing efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking and urged the public to report suspicious activity.

Saye confirmed buying the drugs for "One Last Zoe," whom he described as living in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, this arrest marks the fourth major drug suspect apprehended in Ganta, Nimba County within less than a year.