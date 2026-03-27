Liberia: Open Bible, Charity High Set for Epic Final Showdown in National High School Championship

Monrovia — Buchanan Open Bible Standard School and Nathaniel E. Reeves Memorial Charity High School have both secured their places in the grand final of the National High School Sports Championship, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Open Bible booked their spot after a hard-fought 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Highway Christian School in a thrilling semifinal encounter.

The Grand Bassa-based side took an early lead through Alvin Dennis, who found the back of the net in the first half to give his team a 1-0 advantage heading into the break.

Highway Christian responded strongly in the second half, equalizing before taking a 2-1 lead and putting Open Bible on the brink of elimination. But in a dramatic late twist, Open Bible rallied to level the score and force the match into penalties.

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In the shootout, Open Bible held their nerve, converting four of their kicks, while Highway Christian managed three, sealing a 4-3 victory and sending the Buchanan side to the final.

On the other side, Nathaniel E. Reeves Memorial Charity High School stormed into the final with an emphatic 6-1 demolition of GE Gibson in the semifinal first game.

In their quarterfinal Nathaniel E. Reeves Memorial Charity High School football team secured a 6-2 demolition of J.S. Pratt High School in the quarterfinals and a dominant semifinal performance that confirmed their title credentials.

Charity High, which boasts several Liberia U-17 players, delivered a commanding display led by standout forward Ralph Weah, who scored twice in the earlier round before being rested for club commitments with Bea Mountain FC on Thursday.

Dave Jacob also played a crucial role in Charity's campaign, netting a hat-trick in the quarterfinals, while Vasco Tarwo added his name to the scoresheet in a performance that highlighted the team's attacking depth.

The Paynesville-based side has emerged as one of the tournament's most formidable teams, combining skill, speed, and clinical finishing as they march into the final.

With both teams demonstrating resilience and attacking prowess throughout the competition, Friday's final promises to be a thrilling contest as Open Bible seeks to upset the high-flying Charity side.

In the kickball category ST. Paul Episcopal Parish High School Kickball Team of Sinoe County, advanced to the Grand Finals of the 2025-2026 National High School Championship, following a 2-1 victory over Charity High School.

The girls from Sinoe County will face Montserrado County's Kickball side Howard Academy who beat Voinjama Multilateral High 1-3 home runs to reach the final.

Presidential Grace and Incentives

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is expected to grace the occasion, performing the ceremonial kick-off and later presenting trophies to the winners.

Organizers have confirmed that all participating schools earned their spots through rigorous county and regional qualifiers.

To facilitate the tournament, National High School Sports is providing comprehensive support, including transportation, accommodation, and feeding for all traveling delegations.

The stakes for this year's championship are higher than ever with the Champions getting US$7,000, trophies, and medals while the

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Runners-up will take home US$5,000.

The tournament MVP Award winner will be given US$1,000 plus additional corporate prizes.

Furthermore, the football champions will be awarded an international travel opportunity to compete in either Ghana or Nigeria.

A Legacy of Development

Since its inception in 2017, the National High School Championship has evolved into a vital platform for youth empowerment, engaging over 150 schools nationwide.

Beyond the pitch, the initiative has been credited with boosting school enrollment rates, particularly among female students in southeastern Liberia.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, where the winner will walk away with a cash prize of US$7,000 and the coveted championship trophy.