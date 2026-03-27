Liberia: Deaf National Team Storms Boakai Residence Over Funding Delays, Risk Missing International Competitions

Monrovia — Liberia's Deaf National Team on Thursday staged an early morning protest outside the residence of President Joseph Boakai, decrying what they described as prolonged neglect by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning over delays in disbursing funds for crucial international competitions.

The aggrieved athletes, through their leadership, warned that the continued inaction threatens Liberia's participation in two major tournaments scheduled for April in Cameroon and May in Serbia.

Speaking through an interpreter, the President of the Deaf Association, Octavius Vorkpor, described the situation as "urgent and alarming," calling on President Boakai to immediately intervene.

"We have come this morning to beg the President to come to our aid. This is an emergency," Vorkpor stressed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, despite submitting all required documents months ago, the team's budgetary allotment remains stalled at the Finance Ministry without explanation.

"They took our documents and placed them on the table, but up to now, nothing has been done. We don't understand why," he lamented.

Vorkpor warned that failure to meet international participation requirements could have severe consequences for Liberia.

"If we don't submit the necessary documents or participate, Liberia risks suspension from international deaf sports competitions," he cautioned.

He further painted a grim picture of the team's preparation, revealing that since January, the athletes have struggled to train effectively due to lack of basic support.

"Since January 20, nothing has been done. Even to buy water for training is a challenge. If players don't have water, how can they be strong enough to practice?" he asked.

The Deaf Association head accused the Finance Ministry of discriminatory treatment, alleging that other sports federations receive support while deaf athletes are left to fend for themselves.

"They support other federations, but when it comes to us, they neglect us. We are left to struggle on our own," he said.

Expressing frustration over what he termed systemic marginalization, Vorkpor emphasized that deaf athletes deserve equal recognition and respect.

"It is embarrassing. Just because we are deaf and communicate through interpreters does not mean we are not important. We are very important," he asserted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He recalled that President Boakai had previously cautioned Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan against sidelining persons with disabilities, but said the situation remains unchanged.

"Last year, the President warned the Finance Minister not to undermine people with disabilities, especially the deaf. But still, this is happening," Vorkpor noted.

Reiterating that their demand is not based on sympathy but entitlement, Vorkpor stressed that the Deaf National Team has a legitimate budgetary allocation that must be honored.

"We have our allotment. This is not charity. We are asking for what rightfully belongs to us," he said.

He then issued a direct appeal to the President: "The President must act now. The Minister of Finance must be instructed to fast-track our funding. We are in urgent need."

Vorkpor also disclosed that the situation is drawing international attention, with partners questioning the government's treatment of deaf athletes.

"People watching us internationally are asking why the government continues to treat us this way. Why is the Finance Ministry always delaying support to us?" he added.