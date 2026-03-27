Liberia: Minister Kruah Woos Real Madrid Foundation for Youth Sports Partnership

Madrid — In a significant move for Liberia's sports diplomacy, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, has initiated high-level discussions with the Real Madrid Foundation aimed at forging a strategic partnership to expand youth development through football.

The engagement, held at the Foundation's headquarters in Madrid on March 26, 2026, marks a pivotal step in the Boakai administration's push to leverage international sports brands to empower Liberian youth.

The Madrid Connection

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The high-profile meeting was facilitated through the efforts of Joseph Nyuma Boakai Jr., whose involvement in youth-centered initiatives continues to bridge the gap between Liberia and elite global institutions. His role in convening the dialogue reflects a growing effort to align Liberia's local development agenda with international best practices in sports education.

Discussions centered on potential cooperation in:Sports-based education

Youth empowerment and mentorship,Community-driven social inclusion

While the partnership is currently in the exploratory stage, both the Liberian delegation and the Real Madrid Foundation expressed strong optimism about establishing a structured framework for long-term collaboration.

Sports as a Tool for Transformation

Minister Kruah emphasized that the Liberian government is committed to using sport as a catalyst for national social transformation. She noted that partnerships with globally recognized institutions like Real Madrid are essential to creating sustainable opportunities.

"We are committed to harnessing the power of sport as a catalyst for social transformation, particularly for our youth," Minister Kruah stated.

She stressed the importance of merging international expertise with Liberia's specific local development priorities to ensure that any future program has a measurable impact on the ground.

Diplomatic Support

Also playing a key role in the engagement was Liberia's Ambassador to France, Teeko Tozay Yorlay Sr., whose diplomatic oversight--alongside the Embassy of Liberia near Paris--was instrumental in facilitating the Madrid mission.

The Real Madrid Foundation, the social arm of the world-renowned football club, is globally acclaimed for promoting education and social inclusion through sport. Foundation officials welcomed the Liberian delegation and signaled an openness to further technical consultations.

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The Path Forward

Authorities say consultations will continue between the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Liberian Embassy, and key stakeholders to assess the feasibility of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

If realized, the collaboration is expected to open new avenues for training, educational scholarships, and professional mentorship for young Liberians, further cementing sport as a driver of socio-economic progress in the country.