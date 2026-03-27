Nigeria: APC Convention - Nigerian Govt Restricts Movement Around Eagles Square - Civil Servants to Work From Home

27 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

The government also asked all federal civil servants working at the federal secretariat complex to work from home on Friday.

The Nigerian government has restricted vehicular movement in and around Eagles Square, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The government also asked all federal civil servants working at the federal secretariat complex to work from home on Friday.

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This is contained in a circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and addressed to all permanent secretaries and heads of government agencies and parastatals.

"All personnel whose offices are located within Phases I, II and III of the Federal Secretariat Complex, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are to work from home on Friday, 27th March, 2026," the circular, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office of the OHCSF, Abdul Garba, said.

APC Convention

Over 8,000 delegates from across the country are expected at Eagles Square for the APC convention, where the party will elect new leadership.

The convention is themed "Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda."

According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the theme reflects the party's evolution and direction, linking it to the broader governance vision of President Bola Tinubu.

The party had screened the aspirants for elective positions on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and many other dignitaries are expected at the convention.

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