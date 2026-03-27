Nigeria: Troops Arrest Suspects in Benue, Recover Ak-47 Rifle, Ammunition

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, conducting clearance operations against criminal elements terrorising farmers in the North Central zone, have arrested several suspects and recovered one AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

Spokesman of Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, made this known in a statement on Friday

He said, "On 26 March 2026, in furtherance of pre-wet season farming operations, troops of the COAS Intervention Battalion XI under Operation Whirl Stroke continue to clear identified flash points based on credible intelligence.

"Accordingly, on receipt of information regarding the presence of suspected terrorists within the Agasha general area, the troops advanced tactically to the suspected location.

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"Upon arrival, the area was swiftly cordoned, leading to the arrest of three suspects identified as Mr Sule Ibrahim and Mr Salmanu Risko, both from Nasarawa State, as well as Mr Abdulkareem Haruna from Jos.

"Items recovered during the operation include one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, twenty-seven rounds of 7.62mm x 39 ammunition, a Tecno mobile phone, a cutlass, ten sachets of alcohol, and assorted charms.

"The suspects are in troops custody for preliminary investigation and subsequent prosecution by the appropriate authorities.

'Troops continue to maintain an aggressive operational posture across the area, dominating the environment to deny criminal elements freedom of action and to enhance security ahead of the farming season.

"The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience, and continued sacrifice in safeguarding law-abiding citizens in the Joint Operations Area."