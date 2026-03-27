Nigerian Army Probes Alleged Extrajudicial Killing in Maiduguri

27 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

Social media posts alleged that Mr Mustapha, also known as Abchin, was unarmed and returning from a Sallah visit when he was killed.

The Headquarters Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east, said it is investigating allegations that troops shot and killed a civilian, Abdulrahman Mustapha, in Maiduguri, Borno State, an incident that had been called extrajudicial killing.

In a statement issued on 25 March, the operation's spokesperson, Sani Uba, said the incident was reported to have occurred on 22 March at about 11:40 p.m. around the Polo axis near the Federal High Court in Maiduguri.

Mr Uba, an army lieutenant-colonel, said social media posts alleged that Mr Mustapha, also known as Abchin, was unarmed and returning from a Sallah visit when he was killed, describing the incident as a violation of constitutional rights and calling for an independent investigation, accountability, and compensation.

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Mr Uba described the allegations as "very serious" and confirmed that "appropriate processes" had been initiated to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

He also noted that preliminary operational indicators suggest the situation "may not be straightforward" and could involve underlying security concerns.

According to the statement, early findings point to the possibility that troops may have encountered individuals suspected to be part of a Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) reconnaissance team or a sleeper cell operating in the area.

Mr Uba stated this assessment was based on reports that the deceased allegedly attempted to snatch a soldier's rifle, an act it described as indicative of hostile intent and a direct threat to troops' safety.

It further disclosed that Mr Mustapha was reportedly found with multiple identification cards bearing different names, including a foreign identification card from the Niger Republic, raising suspicions of cross-border movement or the use of false identities.

Additionally, the Army said he was in possession of a bottle of Tutolin syrup and several wraps of a substance suspected to be cannabis.

He was also reportedly accompanied by two unidentified women who fled the scene, prompting concerns that they may be accomplices.

"Eyewitness accounts also suggest that the individual's conduct prior to the incident was suspicious, prompting a distress call to the nearest military location," said Mr Uba.

The Army, however, cautioned that these details remain preliminary and subject to verification, stressing that they should not be taken as definitive conclusions.

It said the ongoing investigation would determine the full sequence of events, assess the actions of all parties involved, and establish whether troops complied with applicable rules of engagement and operational procedures.

The army spokesperson also said efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the fleeing individuals, noting they may provide critical information relevant to ongoing security operations.

While assuring the public of due process, the Army reiterated its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of human rights.

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