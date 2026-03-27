Nigeria: APC Suspends Dagogo Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended a chieftain of the party, Mr Fubara Dagogo, over alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The suspension was announced by the leadership of Ward 4, New Layout, in Bonny Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The suspension letter, dated the 16th of March, was jointly signed by the Chairman of the party, Mr Richard Ibani Benstowe, and Donald Jumbo, Secretary.

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Reading the notice in a video sighted on social media platform, the Chairman, Benstowe, said Dagogo's actions contravened Article 21.2 (I) (II) and (VII) of the APC Constitution of 2022 as amended.

He noted that Dagogo conducted himself in a manner that ridicules the party and contravenes the party's constitution.

Benstowe said: "Following the resolution of the members and leaders of the ward 4, New Layout, at an emergency meeting held on the 16th day of March 2026, you are hereby suspended indefinitely from the APC on the grounds of Breach of the provisions of our party's constitution.

"Anti-party activities and conducts which is capable to embarrass and have adverse effects on our party and bring the party to ridicule and disrepute.

"Flouting the rules and regulations, and decision of our party. Disobedience and negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the party. Making unguarded statements and Demeaning leaders of the party within the state and outside.

"These are in contravention of article 21.2 (I, II and VII of the party as amended. The party had warned members to desist from actions capable of ridiculing the party, but your recent action has shown that you are not willing to abide by the decisions of the party.

"Your suspension is with immediate effect and we hereby by urge the state secretary to endorse our resolution with necessary actions."

However, the suspension is directly linked to Dagogo's lawsuit against the party for his exclusion from contesting the office of National Vice Chairman (South South) of the party.

Dagogo had stated that he was unfairly excluded from contesting the said office at the regional convention of the party that was held on Wednesday, despite paying N5.1 million for the nomination form.

It was gathered that Dagogo, who had sought the suspension of the regional convention, had refused to back down on his push for justice, and that his stand was the remote reason for his suspension.