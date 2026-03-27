Nigeria: We Open Our Inbox With Hope and Close It in Disappointment

opinion

Across Nigeria's education landscape, a troubling paradox persists. On one hand, teachers lament low pay and limited opportunities. On the other, reputable international schools offering competitive, above-average salaries struggle to find candidates who meet even the minimum professional standards required for consideration. This disconnect is not merely a hiring problem; it is a systemic issue that demands urgent attention from applicants, tertiary institutions and the professional community.

As someone who works closely with schools to recruit and build high-performing teams, I experience this gap firsthand. Each time we open our inbox, it is with hope that we will find teachers and administrators who are not only qualified but prepared. Yet, too often, we are met with disappointment.

A growing number of applications fail at the most basic level. Emails arrive without subject lines or meaningful messages. CVs are attached in inappropriate formats, riddled with errors, or poorly structured. More concerning is the absence of evidence of professional growth. Some candidates with years of classroom experience present CVs that reflect little or no investment in continuous learning beyond in-house workshops. Others show patterns of frequent job-hopping within short periods raising questions about stability and long-term commitment. These early indicators often lead recruiters to conclude, fairly or not, that such applicants may not meet the standards of high-performing school systems.

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In truth, hiring decisions in structured educational environments often rest on three key metrics: competence, character and commitment. Competence is first assessed on paper through the quality of a CV, certifications and evidence of professional development. Character begins to reveal itself during communication and screening. Commitment, however, is inferred from patterns growth trajectory, consistency and a clear investment in one's own development. When applications fall short in these areas, opportunities are lost before candidates ever get the chance to demonstrate their true abilities.

The responsibility for change begins with the applicants themselves. Teachers must understand that the job search process is not a formality; it is a professional exercise that communicates identity, values and standards. Getting it right is not optional. A well-written email, a properly formatted CV (preferably in PDF) and a clear record of continuous professional development are no longer luxuries. They are baseline expectations. Beyond this, teachers must take ownership of their growth. Attending external trainings, enrolling in certification programmes, participating in professional learning communities and staying updated with global best practices are critical steps. In a competitive market, effort is visible and it matters.

However, the burden should not rest solely on individuals. Nigeria's tertiary institutions must rethink their role in preparing graduates for the workforce. It is no longer sufficient to produce degree holders without equipping them with employability skills. A compulsory final-year course on job search strategies, professional communication, CV writing and workplace readiness would go a long way in bridging this gap. Students should graduate not only with academic knowledge but with the practical competence to present themselves effectively in the job market.

Equally important is the role of mentors, senior colleagues and professionals within the education ecosystem. Too many young teachers navigate their careers without guidance, making avoidable mistakes that cost them opportunities. Experienced educators, school leaders and consultants must take a more active role in coaching applicants, reviewing CVs, guiding career decisions and setting clear expectations. A culture of mentorship can significantly raise the standard of the entire profession.

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Ultimately, improving hiring outcomes in Nigeria's education sector requires a collective shift in mindset. Applicants must move from entitlement to intentionality. Institutions must move from theory to practical preparation. Professionals must move from observation to active guidance. When these changes align, the gap between opportunity and readiness will begin to close.

Opportunities exist. But only those who are prepared, on paper and in practice, will be positioned to access them.

Zainab Mabini-Adesanya, Head of Strategy and Innovations, Growth Master Global Consult Ltd

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