Nigeria: Toptier CEO Nwoko Targets Nnl, Nwfl Transformation

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Toptier Sports Management, Chichi Nwoko, has outlined the vision behind the company's landmark ₦40 billion investment into Nigerian football, describing it as a deliberate move to rebuild the sport's foundation through the Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL).

In an exclusive interview, Nwoko stressed that the decision to focus on the NNL and NWFL was strategic, aimed at deepening Nigeria's football ecosystem.

"Our interest is very intentional," she said. "If you are serious about building a sustainable football structure in Nigeria, you must build depth. The NNL is the bridge between grassroots football and the top flight, while the NWFL is one of the most underleveraged assets in African sport."

She explained that while talent and passion abound in both leagues, the absence of structure, visibility and commercialisation has long hindered their growth. According to her, Toptier's intervention is driven not only by a passion for football but also by a broader ambition to create jobs and develop a thriving sports economy.

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Central to the company's approach is the introduction of professional broadcasting standards through its media arm, Team 33 Production, to improve visibility and attract corporate investment.

"Visibility is everything," Nwoko noted. "If people cannot see it, they cannot believe in it--and brands will not invest."

Beyond broadcasting, she revealed that Toptier is implementing a comprehensive commercial framework, including sponsorship structures and media rights strategies designed to transform the leagues into viable business entities rather than mere competitions.

Nwoko also highlighted efforts to reposition the image of both leagues, shifting the narrative from "development leagues" to "opportunity platforms", while emphasising governance and accountability as critical pillars for sustainable growth.

Assessing the current season, she acknowledged noticeable progress in both competitions, particularly in competitiveness and the talent on display. However, she admitted that there is still significant work to be done.

"We are in a transition phase," she said. "There is strong potential, but consistency must improve in match-day experience, officiating, club professionalism and broadcast quality."

On player development, Nwoko expressed confidence in both leagues' ability to supply talent to the national teams, insisting that Nigeria's challenge has never been a lack of ability but rather systemic shortcomings.

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"The talent is there," she said. "What we need is a clear pathway--better scouting, data tracking, performance analysis and exposure. Fix the system, and the talent will rise."

She also urged clubs to embrace professionalism and branding, encouraging them to build strong identities and engage fans more effectively. Fans, she added, play a crucial role in driving the leagues' commercial appeal through consistent support.

Looking ahead, Nwoko backed the Nigerian women's national football team to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations crown, though she warned that increasing competition across the continent means success will require proper preparation and organisation.

"The Super Falcons have the talent and winning mentality," she said. "With the right support systems, there is no reason they cannot win it again."

With Toptier's significant financial backing and strategic reforms, Nwoko's vision signals a bold new chapter for Nigerian football's second tier and women's football.